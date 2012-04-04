Island eighth-grader falls just short in free throw contest

Shelter Island eighth grader Peter Kropf was the runner-up in Saturday’s inter-county Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship at Chaminade High School in Mineola.

The 13-year-old sunk 20 of 25 shots, placing second to an a student from Queens who connected on 22 attempts.

While Peter won’t advance to the state championships at West Point in late April, he’s still the official Suffolk County champion, having earned that title at the March 10 Regional competition at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church in Deer Park. There were 140 competitors in various age groups at that competition.

To advance to the county crown, Peter had to win two previous meets — one in Peconic, where he downed 22 of 25 shots and the second at McGann-Mercy High School, where he hit 19 of 25 shots.

Saturday’s competition was against athletes from Nassau, Brooklyn and Queens.

“It was a bit of a disappointment, especially since Peter had excelled during the warm-ups,” said his mother, Andrea Kropf.

“However, he did his best and is proud of his efforts to have gotten this far.”

At the meet’s end, Peter and his Queens competitor demonstrated mutual respect, shaking hands and congratulating one another on their achievements.

“Peter’s journey over the two months of competition was also a lot of fun, as was meeting and chatting up competitors from different locales,” she said.

“He’s grateful he had the opportunity to compete, and wants to give special thanks to Shelter Island School’s coaches Rick Osmer, Brian Becker, Peter Miedema and Dr. James Dibble, who greatly encouraged him along the way,” Ms. Kropf said.

Peter also extended thanks to the Knights of Columbus and Mark Heppner of the East Marion Council, who made all this possible.

Peter was the youth coach of the junior high school basketball team that finished this season with a perfect 10-0 record.

“Now, it’s time for pitching, fielding, and batting,” Ms. Kropf said.

jlane@timesreview.com