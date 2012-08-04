Island Arts: Walt Whitman program written, directed by Islander

“Walt Whitman: Songs of the People” will be presented in celebration of National Poetry Month at the North Shore Public Library in Shoreham on Saturday, April 14 at 3 p.m.

Written and directed by Islander Mel Mendelssohn, the one-hour program features Jere Jacob and Rebekah White, with musical direction by Dee Laveglia. Songs of Whitman’s time illustrate the historical events and personal struggles experienced by the “bard of America.”

There is no admission charge. The North Shore Public Library is located at the intersection of Route 25A and William Floyd Parkway.