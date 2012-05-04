Introducing our new Events page

Since our first redesign of the website we have been asking the community for their feedback on formats and features.

One of the most requested features from the community was an interactive calendar of events online. Well here it is.

Times/Review Newsgroup now has a self-service events page at events.timesreview.com.

You can add your own events, mark events you’d like to attend or follow posted events. Here are two easy steps to get you started.

REGISTER

Click register in the upper-right hand corner of the site. You will be prompted to create a username and put in your email address.

A temporary password will be emailed to you. (Make sure you check your spam folder).

Once you receive the temporary password, login with the username you created, change your password and you will be ready to post.

POSTING

Adding the event: Click the link on the right, where it says “add an event.” Once in the event screen, create a name and a description for your event. Add the date and time of the event, and indicate if the event repeats. Select a category.

Entering the venue: Venues are populated by Google Maps, so your venue may come up automatically. If it doesn’t, you can add the venue name and address.

Finishing the event entry: Enter the contact name, email, phone number and website. Add a photo to make your event stand out. Click submit and your event will show up under the date selected.

Have fun and we look forward to your feedback. If you have any questions or comments on “Events,” email us.

Preliminary dos & don’ts: No open houses, no yard sales or merchandise ads, no “2 for 1” specials every Friday night. This event section is for community events that offer a unique experience. Profitable businesses are allowed to post. Use common sense and if you have a question about whether an event is appropriate or not. We reserve the right to remove any event that doesn’t meet our guidelines.