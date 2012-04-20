How would you describe Shelter Island to your family?

This is part one of a two-part series about the Shelter Island School’s two international exchange students. An interview with Elaine Liu from China will appear in a future edition of the Reporter.

Bac Tran is a 16-year-old exchange student from Vietnam, currently attending Shelter Island High School as a junior. He came to Shelter Island through the International Student Exchange program. ISE is a Long Island-based organization that places highly qualified students from over 55 countries in communities here and abroad.

Bac has been involved in many school activities: he played JV basketball, had a small part in the musical, “Oklahoma!” and was a member of the Greenport/Shelter Island soccer team. On the Island, he lives with the Dunning family: Jacki and Kevin and their children, Matthew and Elizabeth. At home, he lives with his mother, Thi Ngoc, his father, Phuc Tri and his younger brother, Hoang Phuc, in Binh Tan, which is a suburb of Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon). His father is in the steel business and his mother helps with the business. Here is his take on Shelter Island and America:

What do you miss about home?

I miss food, especially pho (a traditional noodle dish, often made with beef and vegetables). Much better than ramen noodles.

What are your favorite foods here?

I like a lot of food here. I like chicken, also steak, chocolate milk and pizza.

What are the differences in school between here and home?

I am a good student at home, right in the middle. I am in the same grade at home. Here it is more difficult because I do not think my English is good. [He’s being modest; his English is very good and he made Honor Roll last quarter.]

What do you like about Shelter Island?

I like the silence, the fresh environment and friendly people. I like the cool weather here. At home, it is hot and humid. We have two seasons: the wet season and dry season. The lowest temperature is about 60 degrees. The temperature now [at home] is close to the summer, about 90 degrees. My family thinks I’m weird because I like cold weather.

Have you traveled anywhere else in America?

New York City. We visited where the World Trade Center used to be. New York City is more modernized [than Ho Chi Minh City]. At home, you can look around. In New York, you don’t have time for that: you walk, walk. It is very busy, people are walking very fast and sometimes walking and eating at the same time.

How is it different here from what you expected?

There is no McDonald’s, fast food [in Vietnam]. I have been to McDonald’s several times. If I play soccer with my team, then I go. I cannot say that I like it. To be American, you have to eat it. You have to experience it. In Vietnam, we have KFC. It is a fancy restaurant there.

What do you like to do?

If I can read a book in Vietnamese, I can say I like reading. I like listening to music, watching soccer on TV and playing soccer. I have my own team in Vietnam, same age as me, we create a team. It has five people on the field. I can play every position, I like central mid-field.

Did you have fun in the play?

Yes, I would say so. One of the first Asian cowboys.

What do you want to do next?

I want to come back. I would like to go to college in America.

Heaven. One of the best places, for sure, in America.

INTERVIEWED BY JOANN KIRKLAND



