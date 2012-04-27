Hospital picks Mills firm's men as honorees for its 2012 golf classic

Bob, Jamie and Billy Mills of the venerable Mills awning and nautical canvas firm in Greenport have been named the honorees of the 20th Annual Eastern Long Island Hospital Golf Classic to benefit the hospital.

The golf tournament will be held at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club on Shelter Island on Wednesday, June 13, 2012. Participation in the 2012 Golf Classic helps the hospital provide essential services to the communities it serves and pay tribute to Bob, Jamie and Billy Mills of Wm. J. Mills & Co.

Serving the North Fork since 1880, Wm. J. Mills & Co. is a family-owned business that spans five generations. Billy Mills, the patriarch in the Mills family, is a 1946 Yale graduate. Now 91, he was in charge of the business for more than 50 years. His two sons, Jamie and Bob, currently run operations as president and vice president with Jamie overseeing the awning side of the business and Bob in charge of marine canvas, sails and production.

Wm. J. Mills & Co. provides canvas items for individuals and businesses: awnings, tents, umbrellas, shelters, bags, covers, and other items for home or commercial use. Wm. J. Mills & Co. has the largest computerized cutting table on Long Island and the largest sail loft on eastern Long Island. It uses specialized fabricating equipment developed to meet the unique needs of its clients.

First known as a sailmaker, Wm. J. Mills & Co. came to Greenport in the late 19th century when sails were still made by hand. A growth spurt in New York City led to greater demand for fishing boats and for the shipping business in general. Before long, Greenport was a bustling center for recreational and commercial water-related activities.

“Eastern Long Island Hospital is proud to count the Mills family among it friends,” the hospital announced this week, “and to acknowledge their many years of service to the Greenport community through their business as well as personally through their involvement in local civic organizations, by all three men.”

Highlights of the day of golf will 18 holes of play with tournament prizes, a gourmet lunch, barbeque at halfway, cocktails, buffet dinner and awards ceremony. Due to popular demand, the golf classic will be played in a scramble format designed to move the game along and allow all foursomes to finish and compete for prizes. Hole-in-one prizes will be provided by Strong’s Marine and Mullen Motors.

Sponsors of the event will be entitled to signage on the course, media recognition, pre- and post-event advertising and cocktail reception tickets.

Title sponsor Capital One Bank is joined by several event sponsors, which to date include: William J. Mills & Company; Bridgehampton National Bank; Garfunkel Wild PC; Fumuso, Kelly, DeVerna, Snyder, Swart & Farrell; NovaMed Corporation, Times Review Newspapers and WLNG 92.1 FM.

For a complete list of sponsors or to sign up online, visit www.elih.org. For more information, call (631) 477-5164.