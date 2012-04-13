Health payments spark a debate on Shelter Island Town Board

Councilman Peter Reich on Tuesday defended the town’s policy requiring some employees — about 10 percent of them, he said to pay between 15 and 25 percent of their health coverage costs and others, about 90 percent including all police officers, to pay nothing — a policy the board’s newest councilman, Paul Shepherd, has called unfair.

Mr. Reich said free health coverage was a “grandfathered” benefit of some peoples’ terms of employment, depending on how long ago they were hired, and that grandfathering “is a way of life I believe in.”

He likened it to pre-existing, non-conforming business uses, which kept a grandfathered right to stay in operation after the town changed their neighborhood zoning classification to residential to guide future development. Supervisor Jim Dougherty called that “a very good analogy.”

“For the record, Chris and I don’t contribute towards our health insurance,” Mr. Reich said, reading a prepared statement at Tuesday’s Town Board work session during the “Around the Table” part of the meeting, when each board member brings up any topic he or she chooses.

“We are grandfathered in,” Mr. Reich said. “Jim [Dougherty] joined the town later and contributes 15 percent. He is grandfathered in at that rate. A new non-union employee contributes 25 percent — that person is grandfathered in at that 25 percent should we raise it to 30 percent next year.”

He said “we live in a democracy and we are not all the same. I believe in people’s rights and individuality … I believe in grandfathering and I don’t buy into the philosophy that we take from the people who have more and give to the people who have less just so that we are all even. To me, that sounds an awful lot like socialism.”

Mr. Shepherd, saying he “had to address” Mr. Reich’s remarks, called the analogy between providing a service or a commodity to the property rights associated with pre-existing businesses “totally inappropriate.”

He said the cost of providing health coverage was not associated with “what you do, your productivity or your skill level” and the need for health care was “common to all of us. It costs the same to put you in the hospital as it does me.”

When Councilman Ed Brown likened the town’s policy to the tiered state retirement system, Mr. Shepherd rejected that comparison, calling the town’s policy “chaos” that evolved over time because of “the strength of the unions.”

After some back and forth, Councilwoman Chris Lewis said to Mr. Shepherd, “You can all talk about this until we’re blue in the face but you’ll never get all four of us to agree” that the town’s policy is unfair.

If he’d been on the board when the policy was adopted and amended, Mr. Shepherd said, he might have “fallen into the same trap” as the other board members. But as the newest member, and the only one required to pay 25 percent of his premiums if he elects to take the town’s coverage, he said, “I am not going to let go of this thing” as an issue. At the same time, he said he would not let it “interfere with my work” as a councilman.

The board members discussed the topic for a while more, with Supervisor Dougherty commenting that health care coverage is costing the town about $1.3 million, more than 10 percent of its $10-million budget. The town is in good financial shape, he said, but added, “We’re heading for disaster here and working very hard to get more employee contributions” for health care.

He noted that not a single policeman in any department in Suffolk County pays for health care and that protecting that status was a “matter of extreme principle” to the police unions.

Click here for a full account of the town’s health coverage contribution and stipend policy.