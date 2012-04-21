Golf: Lucas shoots a 36 at SICC

Ron Lucas, playing with Randy Silvani, Charlie Hoffmann, Lou Cicero and Jim Wilcenski, shot a 36 on the par-32 9-hole course. He also had seven 1-hole putts. Great work, Ron.

Not far behind them, the foursome of Bruce Taplin, Bob Hall, Ed Holm and Don Zabel were practicing for Sunday’s tournament.

Out on the course on Sunday was ex-women’s champion Debbie Lechmanski, who has not played in two years. Her mother, Dot Ross, was with her. Good to have you back, Deb.

Thanks to last year’s raffle, the club has three new carts. Your support helps the club keep going.

Don’t forget: the new young adults membership program for ages 19 to 23 costs $250.

The driving range is open. Come up and hit a bucket and improve your swing.

Heard at the club: I never forgot the words of the Hunchback of Notre Dame who told his tailor, “Forget the pants. Do something with the jacket.”