Shelter Island Country Club: The season is in full swing

This past weekend brought out some new golfers and the regular crew who love it.

I also heard some good compliments about Fresh restaurant. If you have never been up here before, stop by and take in the best view on the Island and you can also watch some future Tiger Woods golfers.

The programs for the season start soon. The Nannies start on Monday, April 23. The first membership tournament is Sunday, April 22. The sign-up sheet is posted. Tee-off time is at 2 p.m.

Our own Scott Lechmanski was a winner at the Long Island Open Golf Tournament. Congratulations, Scott.

Out on the course was Dr. Maggio and his partner, Sherman Payne. Talk about pain.

I hear Wayne Bourne signed up this year. Glad to see you back and good luck. Wayne and Chuck Hoffmann were out this past week.

If you need more golf balls, the club has them.

There are new items at the pro shop; stop by and take a look.

Heard at the club

Judge: “Do you wish for me to assign you an attorney?”

Defendant: “No, your Honor, the Lord is my lawyer.”

Judge: “I still think you should have someone locally.”