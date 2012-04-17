Gardening Column: It's time for spring clean-up

Last week we started out on our annual spring clean-up. And we need to keep going. You can’t go shopping for those flats of annuals until the basics have been taken care of.

Are your beds sharply edged? They should be. This is easily (“easily” only means not complicated — this particular task requires muscle power) done with a sharp shovel, the kind with a pointed rather than a flat end. Dig out the soil at the edge of the bed at least two, preferably three inches down and discard it. You have now prevented the grass around your beds from migrating over to where you don’t want it and where you will have to keep pulling it out. If you do this once, you won’t have to keep doing it all summer. And you will have a very neat look. Neatness counts.

Once the beds are properly edged, you should apply a heavy mulch. I use bark chips called mini-nuggets although many forms of mulch are available. The reason I use the nuggets is that they never mat as some types of bark tend to do. It’s tempting to make your own mulch using a chipper but bear in mind that if you do this or if you use the “for free” type of mulch available at many municipalities, it is not sterile. Commercial mulch has been sterilized and consequently is both disease free and weed free.

Consider this seriously.

Mulch has several functions. Primarily it serves to keep the soil temperature at root level constant — i.e. cooler in summer and warmer in winter. It also significantly affects water conservation; the sun is not beating down relentlessly on the bare earth. I would no more leave a bed unmulched than put a newborn out in the sun. Neither is well prepared to deal with the unavoidable consequences. Then there’s the issue of “sightliness” for lack of a better term. A well-edged, well- mulched bed simply looks better — neater and well cared for. I don’t think this is simply a matter of taste.

Now it’s time to check out your tools. Are they absolutely clean? Did you do this last fall when you should have? Or did you give in to fatigue and put your feet up a week earlier? Yes, like I did. But you can rectify the situation now. Scrub them, dry them in the sun and put your garden basket together. Newbies? A garden basket is any kind of container with handles. It must be easy to pick up. Why? So you will pick it up!

It should contain the stuff you use on a day-to-day basis while working — at the very least, your garden gloves, twist-ems, fishing line and a scissors (for tying stuff up), a hand trowel and a hand rake. It should also contain anything you might go back into the house for — Kleenex? ChapStick? whatever. Why? Because if you go back into the house you might stay there. If you’re outside you may stay there, which is where we need you to be.

Any hand tool should have a brightly colored ribbon tied around it, with ends three or four inches long. When you can’t find the all-over brown tool amid the mulch, you will be glad you took a few minutes to do this. Trust me.

Because the date of the spring cleanup should also approximate the date of your first monthly (yes, monthly!) feeding, we should turn next week to the subject of fertilization.