Gardening: Almost everything you wanted to know about feeding…

Now that spring cleanup is complete and all the beds are neatly edged and mulched, it’s time to talk about feeding — in fact, it’s actually a little late in the season to talk about feeding. But better late than never, because feeding is absolutely key to gardening success.

For my first years as a gardener, I completely ignored the issue of feeding/fertilizing and I know why. I was completely boggled, put off, I don’t know what to call it, by all the instructions on the packages. They always started off with square footage. Was I really supposed to go out there and crawl around measuring square footage? That was not what I signed up for. I signed up for flowers, as in blossoms. Square footage? Forget it.

Once you calculated how much of the stuff you were supposed to use, it always turned out you were supposed to “scratch it in?” How exactly did one “scratch it in?” Could you “scratch it in” standing up? I didn’t think so. In fact, I couldn’t imagine any method of “scratching it in” that seemed acceptable.

Somehow, somewhere along the way, I stumbled upon what I call “the Manhattan Method.” “Manhattan” because that’s the place where quick and efficient really count. This is what I do and have been doing now for years —it’s easy and it makes a big difference in the long run.

Buy big bags of “all purpose fertilizer”. It might be labeled 5-10-5 or 10-10-10, anything labeled “all purpose” will be fine. Put the large bag in your wheelbarrow. Bring a large, flat garden saucer along. Wheel the wheelbarrow along each of your beds. Scoop up saucers full of fertilizer and sprinkle the stuff liberally everywhere.

If your beds are properly mulched, the powdery stuff will fall down through the mulch and not be blown away in the wind. As soon as it rains (and if you can manage it, do this when rain is expected), the rain will “scratch it in” for you. And as for the square footage, you can’t really overfeed.

Note the day of the month when you do this and write it down in your garden book. (Have you bought that garden book yet? If not, there will be a penalty!) Best beginning date is any day in the second half of March but if you didn’t start then, now is the second best time. Then do it again on that date a month later and every month until mid-August. Do not feed from mid-August on; you want growth to slow down and plants to get ready to go dormant. The only exception might be some of the fall flowering varieties, which you might want to give some special TLC, without fertilizing an entire bed.

There is another method, called foliar feeding, and depending on the locales you’re working with, you might opt for this method. It calls for the fertilizer to be dissolved in water and deposited directly onto the leaves. Yes. Foliar? As in leaves!

Remember, only rocket science is rocket science. Large nurseries with overhead watering systems use this method. Every time they water, they feed, albeit with a much reduced dosage, since they water daily. This is why when you buy a wonderfully healthy looking plant at one of these hot-shot places, two weeks later it looks a little peaked. It’s used to daily yummies.

More about foliar feeding next week — where it’s most effective and how to do it.