Garden Column: Out of those chairs, everybody! It’s spring!

Feet off the hearth there! The winter that wasn’t is over and willy-nilly, it’s time to get cracking. Wherever I go, it seems that Island gardeners are talking about how there was no snow, how it was April in February and May in March and wondering what that means. And worrying. As I am, too. Is the aquifer low? Are we facing a brutally hot summer with less than usual rainfall? I have a bad feeling that there really is something to worry about. Not that the worrying will do any good.

But spring is here and it’s pleasant to work outside and yes, it’s time for the dreaded “spring cleanup.” That’s one of the chores that I really don’t mind doing. There’s something about clearing away the dead leaves, finding all those little sprouts, seeing what’s coming, what gifts we’re going to get, that is, really, cheering.

I often get emails from readers, asking me to give some special consideration to “newbies” and to bear in mind as I natter on that not all gardeners are old hands. So as we turn to spring cleanup and a new season, novices should note the italics. They’re for you.

Think neat. You may not want to spring for the several hundred dollars that a really good potting shed costs (although it is a once-in-a-lifetime expenditure and well worth considering) but you should create some kind of substitute — some place to keep all your gardening stuff. Yes, stuff. Gardening and stuff are synonymous. Tools, staples, twist-ems, hand trowels, chemicals, fertilizers and on and on. Stuff. Two shelves in the garage with a card table underneath would do it. Or use your ingenuity and create something I haven’t thought of. But get it all in one place and keep it neat. If you make it approachable, you will be more likely to approach.

Read. The hardest way to learn is through experience — the implication is that you’ll make lots of mistakes and not repeat them. I think it makes more sense to avoid the mistakes in the first place and not make them. You can avoid many mistakes simply by reading and some of the best — and free — materials to read are the catalogues that most large gardening outlets provide. The very best one, and it really substitutes for a mainstay garden book, is the one from White Flower Farm in Litchfield, Connecticut. You can reach them easily at whiteflowerfarm.com and request a catalog or phone them at 800-503-9624. Then when you get the catalog, read it. Take it with you when you shop. If you do this, you won’t be at the mercy of people who will sell you anything whether it meets your requirements or not. And no, you will not look stupid. In fact, you will look smart!

Record. Regardless of your age, do not, repeat not, trust your memory. Take photographs and keep them. Take notes. Write down what went well, what didn’t. Put all your notes in your garden book. You must have one. It doesn’t have to be fancy — the black and white ones in the school supplies section at the IGA will be just fine. Little scraps of miscellaneous paper in the corner of a book shelf will not work. Do this.

Next week, we’ll go with more spring cleanup and general tips for getting started. Good to be back with you! Happy springtime!