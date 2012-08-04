From the desk of Superintendent Hynes: Vision

A vision can be defined as a target toward which a leader focuses his or her energy and resources. I believe the responsibility I have with our school district lies with two targets: academic excellence for our students and fiscal responsibility for our community.

The fact I have a vision for our school means very little if I am unable to articulate it, budget for it and craft a short- and long-term plan for it. Beginning last June, I researched and reviewed our school’s curriculum and paperwork related to our finances. At this point, I clearly see where we are situated both academically and fiscally.

Over the past several months, we have showcased our academic goals and proposed the budget for next year at board meetings and on televised presentations on Channel 22. We have held discussions at our PTSA meetings and uploaded academic and budget information on the district website and Facebook page. My hope is that you are aware of what has taken place this past year. I will highlight our proposed program changes for the 2012-13 school year.

Our school is taking a bold first step toward creating an educational system that will benefit all students. We are proposing several educational augmentations beginning in September. At this time, much of our attention is focused on our elementary program. As you may know, we are looking to combine kindergarten and first grade. We are also implementing a streamlined “team teaching” model for the third and fourth grade.

Our elementary vision has three components: a clear focus on literacy, true differentiation of instruction based on student need and providing a curriculum aligned toward higher standards.

Part of our vision for the high school is focused on providing rigorous new courses (Intel Science Research class, Journalism, AP Art and Interactive Math 12). This is the “first phase” of addressing the needs of our students and outstanding school.

The vision I have for our school centers on our greatest strength: the fact all students are housed in one building. As I’ve said many times this year, “We are one school.” Part of tapping into this strength allows us to “move students” based on student need (either enrichment or support). We will begin to create and streamline an internal student data warehouse and utilize this information to drive future instruction in the classroom.

We will also shine a much-needed spotlight on literacy (reading comprehension, grammar, writing), not only in grades K-4, but also in grades 5-12. As I stated earlier, our transformation will come in phases and at times may seem out of the box or uncomfortable. Rest assured the changes that are proposed will all be student-centered. I find this work deeply exciting and energizing.

Due to fiscal constraints, we are also recommending some reductions for next year. When a decision is made to reduce a program or position, our first question is, “How will this affect our students?” To date, we are reducing a full-time custodian and making district-wide cuts in our material-supply and equipment codes for next year. We are also reducing co-curricular and extra-curricular activities that haven’t run the past few years.

The School Board and I are also making suggested reductions to some athletic endeavors. As we look to maintain our ability to remain fiscally prudent, we are unable to continue to fund two field trips. As difficult as these recommendations are, the School Board and I have a goal to balance what our students deserve and need with what the community can afford. It is never an easy scale to balance.

I will say that at this stage of the budget process, I think both sides of the equation are as close as we can get. Our proposal of a 1.02-percent budget-to-budget increase and a 1.96-percent tax levy increase took a lot of reflecting and hard work within our school community. This work is much appreciated.

As Stephen Covey shared many years ago, “The main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing.” Our “main thing” is making sure our school evolves to become the best it can be. Our “main thing” begins with a vision. It is a vision I hope we all can work on together.