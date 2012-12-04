Editorial: The beach problem

All of a sudden, it looks as if the town has a real problem on its hands.

There are three bathing areas regularly used by the public on Shelter Island that do not conform to county and state rules for public swimming sites: Fresh Pond, Shell Beach and Menhaden Lane.

After all these years, why is there an issue all of a sudden?

Fresh Pond neighbor Vincent Novak made a complaint to the county Department of Health Services last year about what he considered illegal, unsanitary and unsafe conditions at the pond. The county, looking into things, appears to have reviewed all the town’s popular beach and bathing spots and found two others that violate the rules.

Basically, they lack required facilities, including bathroom facilities and lifeguards. For a complete transcript of the county letter to the town listing the problems, see page 14 in this week’s edition.

The town’s initial public reaction to the county’s warning was initially defensive — we’d all be defensive if we had encouraged something less than legal for years and then got called on it — and a bit muted, as if to say this is nothing that a simple “Swim at Your Own Risk” sign won’t fix.

No, that won’t make this problem go away, a spokesperson for the Department of Health Services said this week. The town faces daily fines for each violation at each of those beaches until they are corrected, she said.

It may seem there are only two ways this evolving crisis can be resolved: the town, which is running on a tight budget, will have to spend the money to put in the required facilities at those three beaches and have the county review them for approval; or it will have to post “Swimming Prohibited” signs.

A calmer Town Board this week seemed informally to agree that another, much easier choice was to remove anything that implies the site is considered a bathing beach by the town. The thinking appeared to be that, as long as the town does nothing to encourage swimming there or at any town landing or road end, it can’t be held liable for people who take to the water.

It’s too bad Mr. Novak, believing town officials had ignored him — maybe because they mistook him for being Jewish, he actually said this week — felt he had to take this issue to the county. But it was his right and the law is the law. It’s in place for a reason: to protect public health.

How lovely it would be to live in a place where kids could still take a dunk in the big pond in the middle of town or jump in the bay at a quiet road end.

Maybe they still can, if local government does nothing to imply it encourages or sanctions it.