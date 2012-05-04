Editorial: Paws up for an Island dog park

There’s something about a dog park that makes some people howl and growl.

Why, they ask, should taxpayers support an amenity for a group of residents who want their dogs to run free and play with their hairy ilk? To them, a dog park is a weird yuppy concept for urban types, the sort who register their babies years in advance to get them into the best nursery school and eventually Yale.

Taxpayers should not support a dog park — except to provide the land, if it’s available and otherwise unused. As the Town Board and proponents of a park have agreed, the users should be responsible for everything else, from enforcing rules and regulations to fencing and mowing and clean up. If they fail to stay on top of it, the town shuts down the park.

As for the city-versus-country and the yuppy-vs-salt-of-the-earth stuff, Shelter Island is a beautiful place but it is no longer sparsely settled countryside where dogs can roam free without causing some problems. This is a well-developed residential community and the law says dog owners should not let their pets roam.

Walking a dog is fine but it’s just not the same as letting him safely off the leash to romp with new friends. If that can happen without bothering anybody, and the dog’s human gets some benefit out of it, all the better.

The dog park is a win-win proposal for man, beast and it won’t affect taxpayers who prefer goldfish or cockatiels.