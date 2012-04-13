David Van Vliet, a former resident of Shelter Island, passed away on February 20, 2012 in Concord, Massachusetts. He had celebrated his 100th birthday last August.

Born in New York City in 1911, David took up painting at an early age and it became a lifelong passion. He served in the Army during World War II. Later he worked at the United Nations, where he designed the U. N. flag. He went on to work in corporate communications until his retirement, when he moved to Shelter Island. For the last 14 years, he lived in Massachusetts.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lila; daughter Melanie; step-daughters Teri Piccozzi of Shelter Island and Bonnie Miller of Cambridge, Massachusetts; son-in-law Angelo Piccozzi and granddaughters Lila Piccozzi Kneeland of Shelter Island and Eva Piccozzi of Amherst, Massachusetts.