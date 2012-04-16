Column: The family road trip is alive and well

Last summer, my family took a dream trip. We drove cross-country for our summer vacation. There are many ways to accomplish this kind of a trip. I recommend doing lots of research and planning. I am a planner and I like to have one for everything. Our plans really started to take shape two years prior. We talked about where, what and how long. I went online and ordered tourism books for states we really wanted to go to and we got out the maps and started charting a route. I also talked to many friends and family who had done their trips and asked what they recommended and where were the best places to go.

Then six months before we were to leave, I began to create an itinerary. One of the best tools for this is the Rand McNally mileage calculator on their website. It gives you mileage and how long it will take you to get from stop to stop. I also belong to a hotel points program and found all of the hotels and pre-booked them in the early spring. Some had to be paid in advance but that was okay. For a family on a budget, it was cheaper.

Finally, we had our dates and our itinerary and we just needed for school to be over. We drove 10 hours our first day because we were so excited! After visiting family in Indiana, we drove on to have lunch in St. Louis at the Gateway Arch. We were there on the 4th of July and they were having a party. Wished we could have stayed longer but we had to make our next stop.

The rest of our journey held spots of interest for everyone. I learned about one of them in the Montana tourism book. It is called Pompey’s Pillar, a giant rock (244 steps to the top) overlooking the flooded Yellowstone River. This is the last remaining physical evidence of the Lewis and Clark expedition. On the rock is carved “W. Clark July 25, 1806.” This was one of my favorite unexpected stops.

Also nearby, we went to the Little Big Horn Battlefield National Park. To see this site on that beautiful July day and to feel all that history was even more than I can put into words. Other high points included a five-hour trail ride on horseback from Wyoming into Idaho way up into the woods. There was evidence of bears and the most beautiful wildflowers you have ever seen.

This was set up by Islanders Jen and Ray Bouissey, whom we visited in Wyoming for a couple of days. Two words: “So jealous!”

Yellowstone National Park was just amazing and we were able to see Old Faithful erupt two times. We took the trail walk around Old Faithful and saw many smaller geysers and a couple of bison.

Most of our time was spent visiting the national parks of this beautiful country. We were able to see 14 national parks and many state parks. I know what you’re thinking and, yes, we did go to the Grand Canyon. But before we did that, we had to go to California. My daughters, Taylor and Isabella, had a great time in LA.

First thing we did was a bus tour and on the second day we were able to spend quality time going to the highlights, shopping on Melrose and at the Farmer’s Market; and dinner and the Ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier. In Arizona, we enjoyed our time in Flagstaff and at the Grand Canyon. The pictures just don’t do it justice. The colors were unreal.

Then we moved on east as we were heading for home, but of course having the biggest John Wayne fan in the family — my husband — we had to stop in Monument Valley in Utah. One word: Wow! The countryside is so pretty and different, no matter what state you are in.

We had decided that the last official stop was to be at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum (Cowboy Hall of Fame) in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

It took us a couple of days of just driving to get home and we were sad to be coming back but also it was nice to sleep in our own beds.

Here are the numbers: more than 8,800 miles coast to coast, more than 2,200 pictures taken on two cameras, in 23 states over 25 days. We were right on schedule for the trip and we were blessed with great weather and no problems along the way. The best part was that the gas prices were so much better out on the road.

One of the best ways to keep your memories alive is an online photo store. After uploading all 2,200 pictures, I put together photo albums, a Christmas card and a framed collage.

Whatever your dream family trip is, I say take it and enjoy. There is such a beautiful country out there and I am lucky to have a family that loves to take road trips and spend time together. Happy Trails!