Classic Boat Society plans open house and raffle of another handmade boat

BILL GOOD PHOTO | The Swampscott dory under construction in East Hampton at the East End Classic Boat Society’s workshop; it will be raffled off later this year.

The East End Classic Boat Society will hold a Spring Open House Saturday, April 28 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in its Community Boat Shop at 301 Bluff Road in Amagansett, behind the East Hampton Town Marine Museum. There is no admission charge. The Marine Museum will also be open with no admission charge.

Volunteer members of the society will be on hand to explain and demonstrate how they are building a Swampscott dory, a classic wood rowboat that is 12 feet, 6 inches in length. Raffle tickets are being sold for the boat and a new trailer as a fundraiser for the non-profit organization. The raffle drawing will take place later in the year.

Last year Shelter Islander Jonathan Russo won the raffle. His boat was a Sunshine tender with a new trailer and a pair of oars.

Visitors also can speak with and observe volunteers who are restoring a Herreshoff 12.5 that was built in 1921. On display is a Beetle Cat, a 12-foot gaff rigged sailboat that was restored by the society in the past year. The builder of a wood kayak will also be on hand to explain how to build your own kayak. Other classic sail and rowboats will be on display.

The Community Boat Shop is managed by The East End Classic Boat Society, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit educational organization, which is dedicated to sustaining the skills and traditions of small wood boat building and restoration on the East End.