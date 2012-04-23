Clark-Lihan finish in third place in 2nd day of French pre-Olympic racing

Shelter Island’s Amanda Clark and her crew Sarah Lihan finished in 3rd place out of 48 boats today, Monday, competing in the second day of racing in the French Week of Olympic Sailing regatta in Hyere. She and Ms. Lihan attributed their success in a post-race interview to their strength sailing in windy conditions, which they have trained for but haven’t had during the past year of competition, Ms. Lihan said.

To see thew interview video, click here.

The duo finished 11th on Sunday, the opening day of racing in the world cup regatta, one of several races this spring that will lead up to the 2012 Summer Olympics in England. Boats from Japan and the Netherlands took the the two other top spots in today’s