Calcaterra named Woman of Year by East End Womens Network

The East End Women’s Network (EEWN) has named New Suffolk resident Regina M. Calcaterra, an attorney and rising star in the county Democratic Party who is chief deputy Suffolk County executive, as the 2012 Woman of the Year.

She will be honored at a dinner celebration on Wednesday, April 25 at Giorgio’s in Baiting Hollow.

Now in its 30th year, EEWN every year honors an East End woman who has “exhibited solid leadership responsibilities, commitment to her goals, and achievements in her professional life as well as personal character and service to her community and her colleagues,” according to an EEWN announcement.

“Not only did Regina Calcaterra meet all the criteria for our Woman of the Year award,” said EEWN board member Ceil Carpenter, “but it was the combination of her career success, overcoming great adversity in childhood and dedication to giving back to her community through volunteer activities including her work with foster care children, that is what sparked our interest and set her nomination apart.”

Ms. Calcaterra was named chief deputy county executive by Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. She is the first woman to hold this position. She formerly was the founding and managing partner of the New York law office of Barrack, Rodos & Bacine, where she represented public and labor pension funds seeking to recoup billions of dollars from those who committed corporate fraud on Wall Street.

Her resume includes work as an advocate for disabled veterans, a frequent commentator on politics and public policy for national and local media outlets and volunteer work as a foster care advocate with You Gotta Believe. Her’s work with foster children was inspired by her own youth. Growing up, she and her siblings spent a substantial amount of time in the foster care system.

She sought the Democratic nomination to run for State Senate in 2010 but her residency status was successfully challenged in court by a potential opponent. She had formerly maintained a residence by Pennsylvania because of frequent visits there required by her legal work.

EEWN member Melanie McEvoy nominated Ms. Calcaterra for the Woman of the Year Award.

“Regina is a natural mentor to other women and someone I greatly respect for all that she does,” she said. “I’ve known Regina for nearly 15 years as a friend and colleague in the women’s political activist realm. She has always amazed me with her energy at getting things done in all aspects of life. She is a true leader in every sense of the word. Regina is a model and an inspiration for what we all can achieve.”

The East End Women’s Network was founded in 1981. The purpose of the organization “is to bring together women of diverse accomplishment and

experience, directing women into policy-making positions through the dissemination and sharing of career opportunities; to educate members and

the public on issues affecting women on the East End; and to promote the interests, conditions and positions of women in science, business,

industry, labor, government, the arts, education and public service,” according to the EEWN announcement.

The Woman of the Year event starts with networking at 5:30 p.m., dinner and program at 6 p.m. The price for the dinner is $55 for EEWN members

($80 at the door), $70 for non‐members ($80 at the door).

For more information and to make reservations visit EEWN website www.eewn.org or contact Ceil Carpenter, (631) 727-3777.