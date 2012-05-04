Blotter: Burglary arrest, DWI charge, multiple tickets issued

Following an investigation into a residential burglary, Shelter Island Town Police arrested Thomas C. Green, 23, of Shelter Island on Thursday, March 29 at 12 noon, charging him with burglary in the 2nd degree, grand larceny in the 4th degree, forgery in the 2nd degree and possession of stolen property in the 4th degree.

Mr. Green was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and bail was set at $10,000. In lieu of bail, he was remanded to Suffolk County jail.

On Sunday, April 1, Robert S. Sinko, 73, of Shelter Island was driving on Smith Street when he went off the roadway and “ran up onto a rock.” Damage was estimated at more than $1,000. He was arrested at about 9:45 p.m., charged with driving while intoxicated and arraigned in Justice Court, with Judge Helen J. Rosenblum on the bench. He was released on $100 bail and will return to court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

According to Police Chief Jim Read, several tickets were issued during the week for cellphone violations as a result of stepped-up police enforcement.

Daniel P. Margolick, 59, of Niantic, Connecticut was given a summons on North Ferry Road on March 28 for driving an unregistered vehicle and for talking on a cellphone without a hands-free device.

On March 30, Nelson O. Muralles, 35, of Hampton Bays, was ticketed on South Ferry Road for a cellphone violation and for operating a vehicle without a registration.

Devon G. Cross, 55 of New York City was stopped on North Ferry Road on March 30 and ticketed for a cellphone violation.

Also on March 30, Jose P. Pineda-Quisada, 42, of Greenport was issued two summonses for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road and for unlicensed operation.

Meg Rudansky, 57, of Sag Harbor was given a ticket on New York Avenue on March 31 for a cellphone violation.

OTHER REPORTS

The town’s animal control officer responded on March 27 to a call about a small yellow Lab at large in the Center and returned it to its owner.

Another Lab was reported at large in Menantic on March 28; the caller notified the owner.

A low hanging wire was reported in the Heights on March 29; Police notified LIPA.

On March 29, police responded to a small electrical fire in a vehicle in the Center. The fire was extinguished by the driver.

An anonymous caller told police on March 29 there was an injured swan on the lagoon side of Wades Beach. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the swan.

A Center caller told police on March 30 that there were loud ATVs in the area. When police arrived the riders had left. The caller noted that one of the ATVs had no muffler; otherwise the noise would not have been too loud.

Horses were reported at large on a Center roadway on March 30. The owner retrieved them.

A case of criminal mischief was reported in the Center on March 30. A resident’s street light had been smashed for the second time in a year.

On March 31 and again on April 1, police followed up on a caller’s concern about children’s welfare.

A petit larceny was reported in West Neck on April 2.

Also on April 2, a caller reported concerns about the contents of a text message that police later determined was unfounded.

Three burglary alarms were activated at residences during the week — in the Center on March 28, on Ram Island on March 30 and in Hay Beach on April 1. The first two were set off accidentally; no criminal activity was noted in the third.

A fire alarm was set off at a house in Shorewood on March 30, caused by smoke from a wood-burning stove. The Fire Department responded but was called back.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service (EMS) teams transported four aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 28, and 30 and on April 1.