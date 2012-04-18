Beach brouhaha: Everything old is new again

The latest clash between the Suffolk County Department of Health Services and Shelter Island over public bathing beaches is nothing new.

In August 1966, then-Supervisor Evans Griffing received a letter from the department ordering Shelter Island to provide sanitary facilities and lifeguards at Wades Beach to comply with county requirements.

Then, as now, there was resistance to the county demand, with Mr. Griffing saying that the Island’s legal counsel had rendered an opinion that Suffolk County had no jurisdiction on the Island.

At the same time, he added that the reason there were no facilities at Wades Beach was that residents had opposed them at a public hearing. But he said that the Town Board was considering a provision in the 1967 budget to construct a building that would house both restrooms and a concession stand.

“We must have someone present if there are to be public sanitary facilities,” Mr. Griffing said. “A concessionaire would be the least expensive,” he said. Others suggested tennis courts might be more in keeping with the aesthetic values of the area and suggested a person in charge of courts could also serve as custodian of the restrooms.

Others suggested installing a public telephone at Wades Beach but Mr. Griffing said the telephone company had concerns about vandalism.

Eventually the town did build bathrooms and provide a lifeguard at Wades Beach.

Fast forward to August 2006: signs posted at both Menhaden Lane and Shell Beach warned, “No Swimming — Not Manned by Life Guard.”

Asked why the signs had been posted, then-Supervisor Alfred Kilb Jr. said that swimming was allowed at those sites but that the signs meant “swim at your own risk” because there were no lifeguards.

That wasn’t enough for Heights resident Jonathan Russo, who asked Councilman Peter Reich to raise the issue with the Town Board. Highway Superintendent Mark Ketcham reiterated Mr. Kilb’s explanation but he later joined Mr. Reich and Mr. Russo for a “photo op” at Menhaden Lane and Shell Beach, cutting off the top of the signs at both sites. What was left was the warning, “Beach Not Manned by Life Guard.”

The photo and a story appeared in the Reporter.

Current copies of the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce maps, available at both North and South Ferry landings and other sites, indicate that Shell Beach is a town beach. It lists Fresh Pond and Menhaden Lane beaches as town landings.

Not only does the county want the town to officially prohibit swimming at Shell Beach, Menhaden Lane and Fresh Pond, but it threatens to fine the town for violations and warns against putting any amenities at the sites that would make them attractive to swimmers. For swimming to be legalized at any of the sites, the department maintains New York State would have to weigh the merits of applications from the town. None have been filed.



