Bay Street Theatre once again escapes near death experience, signs lease

Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor announced Thursday that it had renewed its lease “for the near future” for its location at the foot of Long Wharf and that it will continue to look for “a permanent home on the East End.” The theatre has been at that location since its founding more than two decades ago.

The announcement came after a new lease agreement was inked between the theater and Pat Malloy earlier in the week.

The lease gives Bay Street the option of staying on at Long Wharf for 10 years while it pursues a capital campaign for a new facility. A decade ago, a similar touch-and-go scenario played out as the previous lease neared its end. It concluded with a similar deal and the same sighs of relief from East End theatregoers.

“The great news is, we now have a stable environment from which we can pursue our dream of having our own home,” Artistic Director Murphy Davis said. “It is a dream a long time coming. For an arts organization to expand and continue to thrive it is imperative. We are so grateful to the East End community for coming forward with new ideas, potential partners, and interested underwriters. It is in that spirit of collaboration that we can all make this dream into a reality. ”

“We deeply thank Pat Malloy for his understanding and his good will. He has provided us with the stability we have sought — an assurance that we can continue our innovative and award-winning productions while a permanent home is being developed,” said Tracy Mitchell, executive director.

Sag Harbor Mayor Brian Gilbride commented, “On behalf of the entire Village Board, I am so glad to learn that Bay Street will be staying here in Sag Harbor.”

Mr. Malloy commented, “I am very pleased that Bay Street Theatre has decided to stay in Sag Harbor, and happy to be able to help them again with a favorable lease. My hats off to the good directors and managers for making the decision to continue to provide great theatre to Sag Harbor.”

“Bay Street Theatre has been a Sag Harbor Village arts and community haven for over 20 years,” said Frank Filipo, chairman of the Board of Trustees. “We have said time and again that our first choice has always been to remain in this wondrous place. Working together with Pat Malloy, who shares that vision, we have come up with a path to doing just that. The feedback that we have received from the local community, the realization of the value that Bay Street provides to the local shops, stores, and restaurants that define this Village was tremendously helpful in bringing about this new agreement. It is beyond gratifying.”