50 YEARS AGO

Osprey’s Nest

Some of the GBCC members think the clubhouse should be enlarged; others have a yen for a driving range; but the real cold weather golfers have been overheard muttering something about there oughtta’ be a big plastic steam-heated bubble over the entire installation, which would make things real cozy from October to May. • APRIL 21, 1962

25 YEARS AGO

Bullock bandies issues with residents

The coastal barrier acquisition plan, which involves some 70-odd acres of environmentally sensitive land in Hay Beach and along the Ram Island Causeway, was appraised by [County Legislator Tony] Bullock as “a strong case for approval of acquisition.” • April 23, 1987

10 YEARS AGO

New ferry takes shape

Cliff and Bill Clark went up to … Warren, Rhode Island last week to check on the progress of the new 20-car boat that South Ferry plans to put into service in time for this summer … The boat it is to replace, the Capt. Ed Cartwright, which at about 70 years is the oldest in the South Ferry fleet, is still in service but has been sold. It will be used as a waterfront dining area at a Manhattan dockside restaurant. • April 25, 2002