‘All the world’s a stage’ for Island middle-schoolers

“The Wish List,” written by middle-schooler Evi Kaasik Saunders, was selected for performance at Southampton Stony Brook’s Avram Theatre on March 24, as part of the Young American Writers Project (YAWP).

Her play was one of six one-acts, written by and starring middle school students from Bridgehampton, Eastport South Manor Junior High School, The Ross School and Shelter Island School. Co-starring in Ms. Saunders’ play were Julia Labrozzi as Sarah and Olivia Yeaman as Juliette. Tommy Lenzer was the stage manager.

YAWP was created by Stony Brook Southampton’s M.F.A. in writing and literature program and includes an in-school workshop curriculum as well as performances for a live audience at the Avram.