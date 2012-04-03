3 seeking 3 seats on School Board

Unless there are write-in candidates on May 15, all three candidates seeking seats on Shelter Island’s School Board will be elected.

At issue is only the question of which one will fill the unexpired term of Kim Reilly, who resigned last October, and who will be elected to full three-year terms.

As of Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline for nominating petitions, incumbents Dr. Stephen Gessner and Mark Kanarvogel are running for re-election. Joining them is Marilynn Pysher, president of Communities That Care of Shelter Island.

The candidate who garners the fewest votes in the May balloting will fill out Ms. Reilly’s term and join the board immediately. The other two candidates will start new terms effective July 1. The candidate filling Ms. Reilly’s term will face re-election in May 2013 if he or she wants to remain on the board.

In addition to filling three board seats, voters on May 15 will be asked to approve the School Board’s proposed $9.7 million budget. A formal public hearing on the spending plan will be held on Monday, May 7 at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium.



