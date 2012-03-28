ZBA expected to approve two home expansions tonight

The ZBA is expected to grant approval on a pair of expansions to Island homes at its meeting tonight.

Veronique Boucher is asking to construct an addition to her house at 8 Sylvan Place, and after a prolonged discussion at work session, it appears she will get the thumbs up when the ZBA meets at 7:30 p.m.

The plans call for a second floor addition and pathways and terraces on the property that would result in 54.5 percent lot coverage. Town code allows for 40 percent lot coverage.

Board members agreed the change was substantial and they also struggled to find mitigating circumstances that wouldn’t set a precedent. The expansion was requested since Ms. Boucher plans to have her elderly mother live with her and she said she needs to install the brick on pathways to the house for safety reasons.

That seemed to be enough for the ZBA to grant approval tonight.

The ZBA made quick work at its work session of an application from Thomas and Suzannah Carrier of 17 Spring Garden Avenue to alter their non-conforming house to accommodate a second-story living area.

That formal approval is also expected tonight.