Why is Dering Harbor closed to shellfishing? DEC cites proximity of sewage plant

Wondering why you can’t engage in shellfishing in Dering Harbor?

The explanation from New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officials is that the state, under federal rules, must impose an “administrative closure” to provide a “safety buffer” should anything go wrong at the Heights Property Owners Corporation sewage treatment plant that sits just west of the North Ferry terminal.

That’s what the town was told when it asked why the harbor was closed to shellfishing.

“The DEC has confirmed to us that ‘the water quality in Dering Harbor meets our standards for shellfishing,’” Supervisor Jim Dougherty said in an interview last week, quoting a letter he had received from DEC official Melissa Hagerman. A safety buffer in which shellfishing is prohibited was established in case of a “malfunction” at the sewage treatment plant, she wrote.

The dimensions of the closure were set after a dye study was conducted of plant effluent flow patterns, Mr. Dougherty said he had been told.

The DEC says that the National Shellfish Sanitation Program prohibits shellfishing in areas around sewage treatment plant outfalls because a failure to meet standards at those plants could “render illegal” the sale of New York State shellfish outside of the state, according to the DEC.

DEC officials said shellfishing was stopped in the harbor in late 2008 because of concerns about the Heights Property Owners Corporation sewer plant.

That assertion mystified HPOC general manager Julie Ben-Susan, who said in an interview last week that a conditional shellfishing program was started in Dering Harbor five or six years ago “at the behest of the Baymen’s Association and in close coordination with the DEC Fish an Wildlife.”

“The area near the mouth of Dering Harbor was opened conditionally for shellfishing during winter months with the proviso that our plant operator would call into a phone in the event of an upset,” Ms. Ben-Susan said. For several years, the program worked well with no plant upsets, she said.

“I do not know why the program was abandoned,” she said. “If I were to guess, I would say that DEC lost interest following a personnel change” and that perhaps the baymen found other locations they preferred, she said.

“Our plant is in complete compliance with the DEC guidelines and the outflow for our plant is checked for chlorine content continuously,” Ms. Ben-Susan said. “We have no reason to believe that our plant would have any negative impact on the shellfish in the area,” she said.

In a related matter, the town’s Dering Harbor Watership Plan was slated to be discussed at the Tuesday, March 6 Town Board work session.

For more of the story about Dering Harbor’s status with the DEC, see the March 8 edition of the Shelter Island Reporter.