What's Happening | Week of March 8, 2012

TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

The Shelter Island School’s Drama Club, under the direction of John Kaasik, will perform the award-winning Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, “Oklahoma!,” opening Thursday, March 29 at 7 p.m. and running Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and on Sunday afternoon, April 1, at 3 p.m.

Tickets for reserved seats have just come on sale — $12 for adults and $8 for students — and can be purchased in the school lobby, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. Tickets can be reserved by calling Lisa or Jerry at 749-0302, extension 500 or extension 0, but it will help reduce lines before the performances if tickets can be picked up before opening night.

OUR LADY COVENANT PLAYERS

Two members of the Covenant Players International Ministry will perform stories from the Gospel at Our Lady of the Isle on Wednesday, March 14 at 7 p.m. This ecumenical drama company has performed worldwide, making two million appearances in its 40-year history; this will be their second visit to Shelter Island, thanks to the hospitality of Julius and Gladys Manchise, but their first time to perform for an Island audience.

A free-will offering will be requested and will help to defray their travel and living expenses. For more information about the repertory company and the March 14 event, contact Julius or Gladys at 749-0543.

SIGN UP FOR SPANISH…

The Town’s Recreation Department is sponsoring an Introductory Conversational Spanish Class, which will start Tuesday, March 20 at 6 p.m. and continue each Tuesday through May 15 (except for Easter week). The two-hour class will be held at the Shelter Island School and will be taught by Islander Anneva Campbell Hackley, who has taught adult education Spanish classes in Maryland and has also privately tutored both children and adults. She is a former Peace Corps volunteer in Colombia and taught there as well.

The cost of the course is $160; a $40 deposit is due by Tuesday, March 13 — the deadline for registraton.

AT THE YOUTH CENTER

In addition to its regular programming, the Youth Center is sponsoring three special events this month: a movie night in Mattituck on Friday, March 16; a ping pong tournament on Saturday, March 17 and a New York Islanders hockey game at the Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, March 31 at 1 p.m.

Tickets for the game have to be ordered by March 21, so if you are the parent of an interested 9th to 12th grader, let Youth Center Director Ian Kanarvogel know before that date (siyouth@optimum.net). If space is available, the program might be open to 8th graders as well.

FOR A GOOD CAUSE…

By March 16, members of the Shelter Island School Honor Society hope to raise $800 to provide a week at summer camp for a child with muscular dystrophy. The disease, which has no cure, has affected over one million American families, including former school superintendent Ken Lanier.

The students will be selling shamrocks — $1 for a green shamrock, $5 for a gold one — and posting them with the donors’ names on the bulletin board by Nurse Mary’s office. See a student or send a check, payable to MDA, to SIHS National Honor Society, P.O. Box 2015 in the Center.

ACROSS THE MOAT

‘TYSON’ SCREENING

The Retreat, the Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (LICADD) and Southampton Hospital will host a special screening of “Tyson” at the Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor on Thursday, March 15 at 7 p.m. Author Steven Gaines will moderate a panel discussion following the film. The Retreat and LICADD are involved in a groundbreaking federal initiative to engage men in preventing violence against women. The film, a mixture of original interviews and archival footage, documents the controversial boxer’s intense highs and lows and the events leading to his own violence against women and substance abuse.

A $10 donation will benefit the Bay Street Theatre.

VOLUNTEER FOR NFCT

The North Fork Community Theatre is looking for volunteers to work during its run of “How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” which will open on Thursday night, March 15 and run for three weekends, closing with a Sunday matinée on April 1.

Ushers and stage crew are needed as well as help with refreshments and in the box office. All volunteers see the musical for free. If interested, contact Mary Motto Kalich at 917-334-6639 or email her at marymotto@yahoo.com.

AT CANIO’S…

Canio’s Cultural Cafe in Sag Harbor will host Jeanne Marie LaForet Merkel on Saturday, March 10 at 5 p.m. in an evening of Celtic poetry, music and storytelling. Kathryn Szoka’s images of Irish landscapes will be part of the program. Refreshments will follow. Ms. Merkel is a graduate of Union Theological Seminary and the founding director of Wellspring Community Support Services in Mattituck.

GOAT ON A BOAT

The Goat on a Boat Puppet Theatre will offer two performances of “Tulip Forest Tales: The Adventures of Princess Spring Blossom” on Saturday, March 10 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The theatre is located at 4 Hampton Street, behind Christ Episcopal Church in Sag Harbor. Tickets are $10, $9 for grandparents and $5 for children under 3.

AT THE PICTURE SHOW

Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will continue its series of classic cinema with a William Holden weekend, opening on Friday, March 9 with “Stalag 17” and continuing on Saturday, March 10 with “Bridge on the River Kwai.” Both movies start at 8 p.m.; admission is $5 at the door. “Dinner and a Movie” packages are available at the American Hotel, Page at 63 Main, Phao and Dockside.