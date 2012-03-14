What's Happening on Shelter Island: Week of March 15, 2012

‘IRISH VOICES’

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with “Irish Voices,” a performance of Irish poetry, prose and songs that will be held in the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Barn on Saturday, March 17 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. A cast of professional actors as well as the Island’s own thespians will perform serious and humorous works by Irish writers and poets from Keats to Frank McCourt, interspersed with traditional Irish ballads.

“Irish Voices” is written and directed by Carol Galligan.

Tickets — $20 for adults, $10 for children under 16 — can be purchased at the door or reserved by calling the society at 749-0025. Light Irish fare will be served

‘SPEAK SPANISH’ CHANGES

There have been some changes in the Recreation Department’s “Speak Spanish” conversation class. The deadline for signing up has been extended through Saturday, March 17 and at the request of participants, the date has been changed from Tuesdays to Wednesdays — still 6 to 8 p.m. The course starts March 21 and will run through May 16 (except for Easter week); the cost is $160, $40 due with registration. To sign up, call instructor Anneva Hackley at 749-0145.

OFF-TRAIL WOODS WALK

Ramble through the Mashomack Preserve woods with Mike Laspia, preserve director, on Saturday, March 24 at 1 p.m. and see the largest oaks at Mashomack, a huge glacial erratic and the site of a Manhanset Indian lithic workshop. The off-trail walk will lead to the back end of Fan Creek and pass through one of the oak forest research blocks. The walk is free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. Register by calling 749-1001.

CELEBRATE ST. PATRICK’S DAY

Our Lady of the Isle Church and Mitchell Post 281 of the American Legion have combined forces to host a St. Patrick’s Day dinner at Legion Hall on Saturday, March 17. Corned beef and cabbage are the headliners, prepared by chef Fred Ogar and his assistants. There will be two seatings — 5 and 7 p.m. Dinner costs $15 and proceeds will benefit the Island Food Pantry. Call 749-1180 to reserve a seat.

JUNIATA CHOIR RETURNS

The 50-member choral group from Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania will make a very welcome return to Shelter Island for a concert at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 18 at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Under the direction of Russ Shelley, the choir has performed throughout the U.S. and abroad to universal acclaim. Admission to the concert is free.

KNIT ONE, PURL ONE

SILK- — Shelter Island Library Knitters — have taken over the display case at the library for the month of March. The display, co-ordinated by Margaux King and JoAnn Kirkland, includes samples of the members’ work and a history of the club. Scarves, hats, a baby blanket, even an American Girl doll sweater, as well as pictures of charity knitting projects and different types of yarn and needles are on display. SILK meets on Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the library and is open to all ages.

‘OPERATION COLORING’

Donations are wanted for a Girl Scout project collecting art supplies for Afghan children. The Scouts were inspired by a meeting last week with Chrystyna Kestler who told them that her son, Lt. Joseph Theinert, killed in combat in Afghanistan, had spent some time with village children where he was stationed and had asked his mother to send cases of pens over — the children thought ballpoint pens were “magic,” he told her. The girls are looking for glue sticks, paper, markers, crayons and those ballpoint pens. They want to add items for the soldiers as well — Slim Jims, canned tuna, granola bars, hard candy, powder, Q-tips and soap.

The Scouts will visit the Army base in Shoreham on April 5 to pack the boxes for shipment. In the meantime, donations can be brought to the school lobby. “It is another way that we are remembering Joe,” Mrs. Kestler said.

BLUEBIRD BUDDIES

It’s almost bluebird nesting time. On Thursday, March 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., learn about how Mashomack Preserve is bringing bluebirds back to the East End and how you can help. Find out about the preserve’s Nest Box Project and see if you would like to become a volunteer. The meeting will be held at the Visitor Center; refreshments will be served. Call 749-1001 if you plan to attend.

ACROSS THE MOAT

AT THE PICTURE SHOW…

The Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will continue its series of classic films with a St. Patrick’s Day Weekend. On Friday, March 16, “Going My Way” starring Bing Crosby, will be shown, followed on Saturday by “The Quiet Man” with Maureen O’Hara and John Wayne. Curtain time is 8 p.m. and admission is $5 at the door. Dinner and a Movie packages are available at the American Hotel, Page at 63 Main, Phao and Dockside.

VENUS & JUPITER CLOSE UP

In mid-March, these two planets will be extra bright and viewable for about four hours after sunset. Weather permitting, view them at the Custer Observatory, Main Bayview Road in Southold on Saturday, March 17 between 6 and 10 p.m.

Regular Saturday night stargazing will follow until midnight. If in doubt about the weather conditions for viewing, call 765-2626. The suggested donation is $5 for adults, $3 for children.

CURTAIN CALL…

The North Fork Community Theatre will present the popular musical, “How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying,” opening today, Thursday, March 15 and playing Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday matinées through April 1. Evening performances are at 8 p.m.; matinées at 2:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and are available at nfct.com or by calling 298-6328. The theatre is located at 12700 Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck.

TUESDAYS WITH TOM

Mashomack Preserve’s Tom Damiani will lead a group to the Arshamomack Pond Preserve across from Port of Egypt in Southold on Tuesday, March 20 at 8 a.m. Participants will be looking for winter ducks still in the area, early spring migrants and maybe the season’s first osprey. Sponsored by the North Fork Audubon Society, the program is free. Let Tom know you’re coming by calling 275-3202 or email tdamiani3@optimum.net. Plan to meet at the Red House at Inlet Pond County Park on Route 48 in Greenport.

TAKING CARE OF ORCHIDS

The Peconic Land Trust is hosting a walking tour of the expanded Bianchi-Davis Greenhouses, 286 Doctor’s Path in Riverhead, on Saturday, March 17 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. Participants will learn about the proper environment for orchids to thrive, how to encourage successful reflowering and tips for re-potting orchids. Everyone will receive a baby orchid to take home. Admission is $15 per person and advanced registration is required. Call PLT at 283-3915, extension 19, or email events@peconiclandtrust.org.