Viewfinder: That’s not the Inferno

Steam escapes from composted material as a Highway Department payloader dumps another load of mulch into a screening machine the town has been renting for $500 a day for the past month. Among other uses, it can yield topsoil from leafy compost and two grades of finished mulch. The machine has allowed crews to make more room at the Recycling Center composting area and create a better grade of product for sale, according to Highway Superintendent Jay Card. The machine will be returned on Saturday.