VIDEO: Vineyards brace for early bud break after mild winter

Kareem Massoud is a second-generation wine grower and Paumanok Vineyard’s winemaker for more than 10 years.

The eldest son of owners Ursula and Charles Massoud, Kareem and Paumanok’s 2010 Semi-Dry Riesling were recently chosen as one of the Wall Street Journal’s “luxury dozen,” 12 bottles of 800 that were judged in a blind tasting this year.

Here, Mr. Massoud talks about the possibility of an early bud break this spring season and what this will mean for Long Island’s vineyards, including Paumanok in Aquebogue. The early bud break would come on the heels of a mild winter and has the potential to extend the growing season and make for riper grapes.

If there is a late frost, however, the burgeoning vines could freeze off and delay the growing season. Secondary buds will push out from the plants, though Mr. Massoud explains they will be less productive than the primary buds would have been.

Read more about Paumanok Vineyard and the 2010 Semi-Dry Riesling in this week’s Suffolk Times.