Update: $38K raised at Greenport fundraiser for Olympic sailor Amanda Clark

The East End sailing community rallied together this weekend at a fundraiser for sailor Amanda Clark, raising more than $38,000 to help send the Shelter Island resident to her second Olympic games this summer.

Over 200 people turned out to the event at Hanff’s Boat Yard in Greenport, where Ms. Clark and her crew Sarah Lihan answered questions and spoke about their sailing experience.

Like most Olympic athletes, Ms. Clark and Ms. Lihan are not sponsored and must pay their way into the Olympics themselves.

They’ve estimated the trip will cost about $170,000, but after Saturday’s fundraiser they have only an additional $12,000 to raise until they reach their goal.

Friends of Ms. Clark praised her work ethic and determination at Saturday’s fundraiser.

“We just adore her,” said Wooden Boatworks co-owner Donn Costanzo, who employed Ms. Clark when she was younger. “She’s a wonderful, wonderful person and she has all the right stuff.”

Despite not medaling in her last Olympics, Ms. Clark said she was looking forward to reliving the experience and representing her country next year.

“Just seeing the other athletes, in all different sports, and just feeling that common goal of pushing yourself to be the best and to do so much more,” she said, “We were part of Team USA and we were winning with them.”

Those interested in learning about Ms. Clark’s Olympic run can find more information on their website at TeamGoSail.org, and can donate to their cause by mailing donations to the Team Go Sail Foundation, PO Box 373, Shelter Island, N.Y. 11964.

psquire@timesreview.com