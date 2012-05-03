Town Board seeks public comment on Cablevision service

Cablevision’s 10-year franchise agreement to provide service on Shelter Island will expire on August 9.

Preparing for upcoming negotiations toward a new contract, the Town Board is seeking comment from Islanders about their TV, phone and internet cable service.

Councilman Ed Brown has urged residents with any concerns or complaints to submit them in writing to the Town Clerk’s office before a meeting he and Supervisor Jim Dougherty have scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 with Cablevision’s director of government affairs, Joan Gilroy.

Mr. Brown said he and Mr. Dougherty would address any concerns raised by the public.

Mr. Dougherty has commented that it appeared to him Shelter Island has been getting the smallest cut of Cablevision revenues of any East End town, each of which has its own franchise agreement with the company.