This week in Shelter Island history: Runoff projects approved

10 Years Ago

Town is getting ready to roll on three runoff projects

Controlling road runoff and keeping pollutants it carries from running into the waterways surrounding the Island is a long-standing priority. The Conservation Advisory Committee chairman in 2002, Don Kornrumpf, asked the Highway and Public Works Department to focus on three particularly troublesome areas — Highberry Lane, North Cartwright Road and Wades Beach.

Highberry Lane in Hay Beach runs downhill, funneling runoff from Gardiners Bay Drive, Dinah Rock Road and Point Lane into a channel that connects the marsh on Hay Beach Point with Shelter Island Sound. North Cartwright Road slopes down toward Hudson Avenue that terminates at the west shore of Coecles Harbor. At Wades Beach there’s an expansive asphalt parking lot off South Midway Road that pitches toward the southwest corner adjacent to the beach.

In heavy rains, a trench was forming in the beach between the asphalt and the water at the mouth of West Neck Harbor. The town pledged to get work at all three sites under way that spring.

Postscript: What has come to be known as the MS4 project for Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System has been a federal mandate from the Environmental Protection Agency for the past few years. While neighboring municipalities have drafted plans to deal with storm water runoff and scurrying around for financing, Shelter Island has been on the job for years.

20 Years Ago

Not enough interest in rural free delivery

Home mail delivery on Shelter Island had been requested by a hand full of residents while 13 others signed a petition requesting it, we wrote on this week in 1992.

The standard for the Post Office to institute home delivery was that had to be at least six mail boxes per mile to consider implementing home delivery services. Then Congressman George Hochbrueckner had aides inform Islanders that there was too little interest to merit pushing for home delivery.

Postscript: That the Post Office is struggling financially and seeking ways to cut back services, not only won’t there be home delivery service, but the Postal Service is asking that some offices be closed. Whether this might effect Shelter Island hasn’t been made public yet.

30 Years Ago

North Ferry is seeking slight increase in rates

In an application to the Suffolk County Legislature, North Ferry officials were asking for a 25-cent hike in fares of a one-way car or truck and a 50-cent increase for round trips.

The fares at the time were $3 one way or $4.50 round trip, but books of 10 tickets could be purchased that would cost drivers $2.75 for a one-way fare or $3.50 for a round trip.

The ferry company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Heights Property Owners Corporation, a nonprofit entity. But the ferry is a for-profit company that seeks to operate at a break-even level. It reported ending 1981 with only $14,500 in profits.

Postscript: Today, the ferry service charges $10 one way and $15 for a same-day round trip. But Shelter Island residents and those who are employed on the Island are able to purchase five-day commuter passes for $26 and 10-trip books for $52.

40 Years Ago

Dogs appear the winner after two-hour hearing

The Town Board confronted the controversial issue of whether its dog ordinance should be more strict in what turned out to be an orderly if lengthy public hearing.

Residents had expected fireworks as dog owners faced off with those asking for more controls. Prior to the hearing, the provided for licensing, but had little restrictions on dogs.

The following September, the board did act on the issue, requiring that dogs be controlled by their owners and be leashed when on streets, highways, parks or in public places. Owners are responsible for assuring their pets aren’t creating noise that disturbs others and for dealing with repercussions from biting incidents, including confinement and payment of all costs to victims.

Postscript: Shelter Island’s law has been amended a couple of times since then to deal with issues pertaining to seized animals or those that are picked up wandering around in town. Now the Town Board is exploring the possibility of providing land for a dog park where pets could be allowed to run free in confined areas.