This week in history: from past Reporters

10 Years Ago

Water advisory committee considers restrictions on use

The Island’s Water Advisory Committee began contemplating restrictions on water use after hearing a presentation from Suffolk County Department of Health Services hydrologist Ron Paulson. Mr. Paulson pointed out that, with the Island’s small and isolated aquifer and a drought condition occurring in 2002, Shelter Island Town Board should consider imposing restrictions on irrigation systems and “other consumptive water uses” during water emergencies.

The committee also agreed to consider banning the use of groundwater to fill swimming pools.

Mr. Paulson promised a follow up report with a computer model of the Island’s aquifer that town officials could use as a guide in judging the impact of various weather conditions on the groundwater supply. Summers are when water usage is highest on the Island, both because of a significant increase in population and the fact that evaporation and transpiration result in low recharge rates, the hydrologist said.



Postscript: Today, fresh water pools must be filled and refilled from an off-Island water supply and, as of September 1, 2013, automatic irrigation that use well water will be banned.

20 Years Ago

Earthquake shakes East End

An earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale shook homes and residents’ nerves on March 10, 1992. The quake was centered about 12 miles south of Montauk and was felt as far north as Connecticut, according to Long Island University geology professor Renee Easton.She attributed the quake to shifting of faults.

Shelter Island Police chief George Ferrer said he was standing in his kitchen and thought his boiler had blown up.Similar reactions came from other Shelter Island residents.



Postscript: There have been several small earthquakes felt in the area, the most recent on August 23, 2011, when a 5.9 magnitude earthquake centered northwest of Richmond, Virginia, shook Washington, D.C. and was felt as far north as Rhode Island.

25 Years Ago

Heights sewer plant gets green light

Shelter Island’s Zoning Board of Appeals approved an application from the Heights Property Owners Corporation for installation of a sewage treatment plant to be constructed west of the North Ferry parking lot. The plant was to be an upgrade of the Heights’ existing sewage treatment facility and was needed to bring the system into compliance with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation requirements.

Project engineer Merlon Wiggin told the ZBA the new facility would be no louder than soft music or subdued conversation and said that, because the plant would be enclosed, odors would be contained and charcoal absorbent filters would be used to reduce emissions.

Postscript: The plant has operated effectively for years, but that hasn’t stopped the DEC from refusing to open nearby Dering Harbor to shellfishing, maintaining that because water currents could potentially carry treated effluent into the harbor, it could jeopardize the sale of shellfish beyond New York State borders.



40 Years Ago

Objectionable books move school board to adopt policy

After hearing complaints from several parents that some books in the school library were “objectionable, subversive” or otherwise unsuitable for their children, the Board of Education adopted a policy creating a seven-member book selection committee to review purchases.

The board also adopted the School Library Bill of Rights as approved by the American Association of School Librarians. It aims to provide a comprehensive collection of instructional materials and the Bill of Rights aims to assure that libraries contain a comprehensive collection of instructional materials that encourage growth in knowledge and develop literary, cultural and aesthetic appreciation and ethical standards.

There was no indication of what books the parents found offensive, but Principal Michael Chiaramonte said that he didn’t want parents to overlook the good that had been done in having a school library at all. There was none before a building expansion program.



Postscript: Last spring, to curtain expenses, the budget didn’t provide for a school librarian, but Superintendent Michael Hynes was able to find funding to create a part-time library media specialist, bringing Christine Miller back to the school in October.