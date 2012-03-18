Suffolk Closeup: Major player

James Simons, a mathematics professor just a few decades ago and now a multi-billionaire and Long Island’s richest man, is playing a major role in shaping the political and educational landscape of Suffolk County.

Forbes magazine last week listed Mr. Simons as the 82nd richest man in the world, with a “net worth” of $10.7 billion. There were three other Long Islanders on the Forbes list of the world’s 1,226 billionaires. Charles Dolan of Oyster Bay, chairman of Cablevision, which also owns Newsday, with his family is worth $2.8 billion. Kenneth Langone of Sands Point, co-founder of The Home Depot, is worth $1.5 billion. And Louis Bacon, owner of Robins Island, is worth $1.4 billion, made through hedge funds.

Mr. Simons, of East Setauket, who leads them all by far, also made his billions through hedge funds.

The New York Times has reported that Mr. Simons’s Renaissance Technologies uses “complex mathematical models to analyze and execute trades.” The website Investopedia defines hedge funds as an “aggressively managed portfolio of investments that uses advanced investment strategies such as leveraged, long, short and derivative positions.”

Mr. Simons was born in Massachusetts, the son of a shoe factory owner. He received degrees in math from MIT and the University of California, Berkeley. He taught math at MIT and Harvard and came to Stony Brook University as mathematics department chairman in 1968.

A decade later, he left to found Renaissance Technologies. It includes among its 300 employees many with non-financial backgrounds, “physicists, mathematicians and statisticians,” according to the Times.

Mr. Simons remains active at Stony Brook. He has been chairman of the Stony Brook Foundation, which is committed to advancing “the mission and goals of Stony Brook University by facilitating, accepting and managing philanthropic gifts and grants for the benefit of the university.” The Wall Street Journal reported in 2009 that, while he was its chairman, Mr. Simons encouraged the foundation to invest funds with Bernard Madoff’s operation and it lost $5.4 million.

Meanwhile, Mr. Simons has contributed many millions of dollars to Stony Brook University himself — including, in December, $150 million, one of the “top 10 gifts ever to a public university,” according to the Times. Still, he is widely reported to shun the limelight and avoid interviews.

Mr. Simons believes firmly in a focus on scientific research and development. In testimony before the House Committee on Education and Workforce in 2005, which appears online, Mr. Simons stressed the research at several universities, including MIT, as well as at Brookhaven National Laboratory, now co-managed by Stony Brook University. “Institutions like these are at the pinnacle of our nation’s and our world’s research infrastructure,” he said. He spoke of how the U.S. Department of Energy in 2005 was “unable to provide” $13 million to keep running an atomic accelerator at BNL, the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider, but the “story actually has a happy ending. My company, Renaissance, stepped in at the last minute and put up the money.” He also endorsed nuclear power in his testimony, saying it could become “cheaper and even safer than it is today. Whether the public can ever be persuaded to see it that way is an open question.”

He has been a major financial contributor to Congressman Tim Bishop of Southampton and given campaign contributions to other Democratic candidates in Suffolk and Newsday reported last week he gave $500,000 to “Majority PAC,” which seeks to preserve a U.S. Senate Democratic majority.

He was a member of the search committee that selected Dr. Samuel Stanley, then vice chancellor for research at Washington University in St. Louis, as the new president of Stony Brook University in 2009. Stony Brook’s Southampton Campus, a small teaching institution emphasizing sustainability, was then closed and State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. of Sag Harbor believes Mr. Simons’ closeness with the new president figured in his prompt closing order.

“Jim Simons has had a single-minded purpose with regard to Stony Brook — graduate and professional education and research — and that’s a laudable goal,” said Mr. Thiele last week. “I think he was not supportive of the Southampton campus, and that lack of support was a factor in President Stanley making that decision that I find very disappointing.”