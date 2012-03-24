Suffolk Closeup: County leads in environmental efforts

“Suffolk County: a National Leader in Environmental Initiatives. Why?” That’s the heading of an extensive article in the Long Island History Journal that contains some interesting, yes, history.

The piece, by R. Lawrence Swanson, associate dean of Stony Brook University’s School of Marine Sciences, and two of his graduate students, Carolyn Hall and Kristin Kramss, opens by noting that “Suffolk County has been a leader, often within New York State and sometimes nationally, in developing plans and legislation to preserve bodies of water, farmlands and open space.”

It asks: “Is this circumstantial and fortuitous? Or, were there forces that inspired governmental leaders to take action? … And when did this begin?”

It traces the issue of water preservation here back to 1911 when a New York City mayor, William Gaynor, after spending time here, “contemplated drawing upon Suffolk’s water supply” for the city. It even includes the top of a New York Times article on Mayor Gaynor’s survey of Suffolk County water sources.

Then, in 1934, the Suffolk County Board of Supervisors “proposed selling water to New York City,” the piece continues. “The public protested.” The successful fight against the plan was led by W. Kingsland Macy of Islip. Mr. Macy was quite the powerhouse in Suffolk. He not only was chairman of the Suffolk Republican Party from 1926 to 1951 but during that period was also a state senator and congressman. Also, he owned a chain of newspapers then dominant in Suffolk. He wasn’t called “King Macy” for nothing.

In 1946, he went further. “Newly elected State Senator Macy” introduced state legislation — which was enacted — that “removed the power of any municipality to enter Suffolk County to mine water and acquire sites for garbage and refusal disposal as well as sewer facilities. In essence, Suffolk County legislatively shut its borders to keep its water resources safe from outside use and potential pollution.” Moreover, to safeguard Suffolk water he organized creation of the Suffolk County Water Authority — with himself as chairman.

By 1960, environmental pressures had substantially increased. That year “Suffolk County was rated the fastest growing county in the nation,” the article states.

Also in 1960, voters approved a Suffolk County Charter that altered the make-up of Suffolk government. A county executive became the top county official. “With the election of engineer H. Lee Dennison as county executive and appointment of Lee Koppelman as director of planning, a myriad of trailblazing studies were conducted.”

In 1964, Mr. Koppelman wrote “A Plan for Open Space for Suffolk County.” It provided the framework for trying to counter the suburban sprawl that had covered most of Nassau County and was moving fast into Suffolk.

The article explores other environmental initiatives after that, including the adoption in 1971 of a “unique” county Environmental Bill of Rights written by attorney Irving Like of Babylon. It discusses the start under County Executive John V. N. Klein in 1974 of a Farmland Preservation Program utilizing, for the first time in the U.S., the concept of government purchase of development rights. It notes how, in 1981, Suffolk enacted a first-in-the-state bottle deposit law. And it points to how the county, in 1988, enacted a law banning the use of certain plastic packaging. The list goes on, but striking in its omission is the fight against the Shoreham nuclear power plant and the otherwise long and successful effort against nuclear power in Suffolk.

The “driving forces” for preservation have been “numerous,” says the 2011 piece in the journal, published by the Center for Global & Local History at Stony Brook University. One reason it cites is “as Lee Koppelman pointed out … the entirety of Long Island was developable” which “favored complete grow-out. There were no mountain ranges, deserts … to impede the march of the compressed masses. Sustainability of natural resources, farmlands and open space were totally at risk.”

“It is clear that innovative, aggressive, well-thought-out and scientifically supportable environmental programs have helped Suffolk County to retain its position as a desirable place to live. It has set the standard for counties across the nation.” But, the article declares, “The work is not over.”