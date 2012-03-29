Special Report: Domestic violence incidents up on Shelter Island

Forty.

That’s the number of Shelter Island residents who have sought help the past two years from The Retreat, an East Hampton-based organization helping victims of domestic abuse.

For an island with a population of just under 2,400 residents, 52 percent of whom are women, that might be a shocking number.

But that number is backed by domestic violence statistics obtained from the Shelter Island Police Department. Police responded to 73 domestic calls in 2010 and 2011, according to Police Chief James J. Read. That’s almost as many calls as the full three years prior, when Island police filed 77 such reports.

The statistics reveal that the average number of domestic violence calls rose 44 percent in 2010-11 from 2008-09.

For as jolting as these numbers may seem to you, The Retreat Board President Barbara Olton, a Shelter Island resident, says it’s likely just a small indicator of the number of abuse cases on Shelter Island, since only about one in every three victims ever seek help.

“That’s the tip of the iceberg,” Ms. Olton said of the 40 residents who have sought help from her organization.

So what’s causing this increase in abuse?

Chief Read observed a correlation between incidents of domestic abuse and drug and alcohol abuse, noting that between 50 and 60 percent of people charged in abuse cases were high on drugs and/or alcohol.

While acknowledging the correlation between abusers and drug and alcohol use, Ms. Olton said she sees another catalyst in recent years — money.

The sudden economic meltdown coincided with the ramp up in abuse cases, she said.

Police statistics show Island police responded to 26 domestic abuse calls in 2007, just before the economic downturn, a number that has grown as high as 37 in 2010.

Stresses a family endures when wage earners lose jobs or their salaries fail to keep pace with inflation compound what may be an already tense situation in some households, Ms. Olton said.

“Violence explodes out of desperation,” she said. “What we hope people learn is that there’s help.”

The Retreat Executive Director Jeffrey Friedman agrees.

“The economy has really taken a toll in terms of violence in our area,” Mr. Friedman said. “Family stress is at an all-time high.”

Mr. Friedman said he’s seen a 73 percent increase in calls to his organization’s multilingual hotline, which now averages about 3,000 calls per year.

The Retreat officials said victims — most of whom are women — generally call the organization’s hotlines multiple times before reaching the decision to leave an abuser.

“[On average] It takes women seven times to leave an abuser and the eighth time, she’s either free or something tragic happens,” Mr. Friedman said.

And while many might think only poor and minority women are victims of abuse, it’s more frequently Caucasian women and even some who come from wealthy homes where they’re seen as trophy wives, Ms. Olton said. Their abusive husbands keep a tight rein on their money and schedules.

“We try to empower women to live independently in a safe environment,” she said.

Some end up at the Retreat as an interim place to live until they can get their lives back on track, Ms. Olton said. They’re given counseling, job training and, in extreme cases, assistance in relocating with a change of identity.

Of course some go back to their abusers.

“That breaks our hearts,” Mr. Friedman said.

But it’s not just the victims who get help through The Retreat. Thanks to court-ordered programs requiring abusers to get counseling, they also often land in Retreat-sponsored programs. The Retreat may also refer convicted abusers to outside alcohol or drug counseling or psychiatric help, Ms. Olton said.

There’s a 32-week education program for batterers to learn a different set of coping skills, Mr. Friedman said. Abusive husbands may also take parenting classes, sometimes with their spouses and even their children.

This is Part I of a two-part series on The Retreat. Part II will be published next week.