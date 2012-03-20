Update: Video of the largest item ever to drive off a South Ferry boat

If you saw a giant boulder balanced on a flatbed truck on a South Ferry boat today, don’t worry, you haven’t lost your mind.

The humongous rock — which officially weighed in at 120,000 pounds — was delivered to 179 Ram Island Drive on Ram Island. The home is owned by Kathleen Tait and Ian Rosenthal, according to town records.

“It’s the biggest single item [South Ferry has] ever brought to Shelter Island,” said South Ferry owner Cliff Clark.

The rock, which is shaped like a potato, arrived on Shelter Island about 1 p.m.

The ferry boat, which Mr. Clark said can hold about 125 tons, was chartered by the hour.

The homeowners plan to build a 45-foot long concrete bridge connecting the second floor of their home to the rock, according to workers at the house Tuesday. The job is expected to be completed within the next three weeks.

Read more in Thursday’s issue of the Shelter Island Reporter.



gparpan@timesreview.com