Shelter Island School budget will not pierce state tax cap

Shelter Island’s 2012-13 budget will not pierce the state’s 2 percent tax cap if the Board of Education adopts the superintendent’s proposed spending plan without any further changes, school officials announced at its final budget workshop Monday night.

The $9.7 million proposal, which is expected to be adopted April 18, includes a $100,000 or 1.2 percent spending hike from the current year. The tax levy — the amount to be raised from property taxes — would increase 1.96 percent under the current plan.

The only question raised was whether the district was selling itself short by not just raising the tax levy by the full 2 percent allowable under the new cap.

“I feel very comfortable and the board feels very comfortable with where we are now,” said Superintendent Michael Hynes.

Considering that the budget could be changed slightly in the coming weeks, he said he felt it best to leave a little breathing room under the cap.

Dr. Hynes said the spending plan meets all the goals the School Board and administrators set out in the budget process. He said those goals were to stay within the state-imposed tax cap, preserve programs and educational opportunities inside and outside of the classroom, maximize staff productivity and adopt a budget that recognized the realities of the current economy.

As previously reported, one full-time custodian position will be cut in the 2012-13 spending plan. There are also proposed cuts in co-curricular and sports programs. The budget calls for cutting the cross-country program that didn’t run this year. The intramural fitness/golf program isn’t in the budget and there will be some reduction in sports transportation. But Dr. Hynes said he’s speaking with officials from other districts in an attempt to work out some shared transportation services.

Two field trips — the schooner trip and the high school New York City visit — won’t be funded by the budget, but that doesn’t mean they won’t happen, Dr. Hynes said. They could be financed by students having to pay their own way or perhaps other financing can be found to offset costs.

On the co-curricular front, the literary magazine, Spanish Club and writing workshop will be cut along with the positions of coordinators for the district newsletter, audio-visual program and auditorium. The director of a fall play, the arts in education coordinator, and the high school trip coordinator are also not included in the proposed budget.

Despite the projected cuts, Dr. Hynes said the programs being cut aren’t forever doomed. They could be resurrected the following year, he said.

He credited a 10.9 percent increase in state aid with preventing more cuts.

Prior to concluding the 20-minute budget discussion, Dr. Hynes told those in attendance, mostly teachers, that if the budget failed to pass, the district would be forced to adopt a contingency spending plan that would require cutting $170,816 from what he and the board are proposing for the 2012-13 school year.

“This is something I don’t like to talk about,” Dr. Hynes said, calling the contingency plan “catastrophic.

jlane@timesreview.com