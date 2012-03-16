Shelter Island junior high girls hoops one win away from perfect season

The Shelter Island Junior High basketball team posted their second win Thursday afternoon in as many days, beating Montauk by a score of 38-32.

The team now boasts a 9-0 record with a single game remaining on Monday afternoon against East Moriches.

“The game started out rough for Shelter Island,” according to team member Kelly Colligan. “Montauk had more energy and was gaining points.”

The second quarter was still tough for Shelter Island, but the team ended the half up by one point, Kelly said.

But in the third quarter, Shelter Island’s defense “really picked up,” the student said. The team scored 15 points in that quarter, bringing the score to 26-19 in favor of Shelter Island.

Then things got dicey for the Shelter Island team as three of its starters fouled out. and one player, Amira Lawrence, was out sick, forcing the girls to play the quarter with only three players, while Montauk still had a full five-member contingent.

But once again, Margaret Michalak had a game-high 17 points, the same number of points she scored against Springs the night before, and Kenna McCarthy had 11.

“This was by far the toughest test yet in a hostile and very loud environment for Shelter Island,” Kelly said.

With the win, Shelter Island is now one game away from a perfect season.

The team plays East Moriches Monday night.

jlane@timesreview.com