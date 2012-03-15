Update: Shelter Island JHS girls basketball team improves to 9-0

Update: The Shelter Island Junior High basketball team posted their second win Thursday afternoon in as many days, beating Montauk by a score of 38-32. The team now boasts a 9-0 record with a single game remaining on Monday afternoon against East Moriches.

The Shelter Island Junior High School girls basketball team is now undefeated with two games to go.

The Indians improved to 8-0 on the season with a 36-16 victory over Springs in their final home game Wednesday afternoon.

Led by Margaret Michalak’s 17 points, Shelter Island took an early lead and never looked back.

While coach Brian Doelger is hungry for an undefeated season, he said his squad still has to face two of the toughest teams in the league — Montauk on Thursday and East Moriches on Monday. The Indians defeated both teams earlier in the season, but Mr. Doelger is hesitant to get ahead of himself, admitting he’s a little superstitious.

“It’s easy coaching these girls this year,” he said. “It’s been a pleasure.”

Check out the Shelter Island website Thursday night and again on Monday for updated scores on the girls’ dream season.

jlane@timesreview.com