Seniors: March senior activity calendar

Cinema 114: Two movies this month: Wednesdays, March 7 and 21, 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. See previews in today’s “Island Seniors.”

Dinner Bell: Luncheon and social hour Mondays and Fridays from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church. Suggested donation $3. Call 749-0291, ext. 2104 to reserve.

The Poker Table: Thursdays at 2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. For info, call 749-1059.

Senior Bowling: Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. at the American Legion bowling lanes. $2 per game. Check with “Captain” Bob Rescigno at 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg: Mondays and Fridays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., play only. Sponsored by SCAC. Senior Activity Center. For info, call 749-1059.

SCAC: Regular monthly meeting, Thursday, March 15, 9 a.m., at the Senior Activity Center.

SCAC Home Care Course: Monday, March 5 through Friday, March 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. The course is available at no charge to all Island residents. For further information and registration, call 749-1059.

Silver Circle: A social and activity program for older seniors every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. Lunch and transportation included. Dues are $10 per week. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

SISCA: Wednesday, March 21, 12 noon, at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Wrapped gift auction followed by Zingo. Bring a sandwich and mug.

Yoga for Seniors: Friday class, $5 fee, continues through March 30. Monday class, free, through March 26. Both classes are from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Activity Center.