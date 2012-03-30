Science grant puts Island students on cutting edge

Shelter Island science students are the ultimate benefactors of a grant secured by teacher Daniel Williams that will enable them to work with some sophisticated equipment in their classroom and participate in a special Brookhaven National Laboratory program.

The $10,000 Toyota Tapestry grant and the BNL opportunities are somewhat symbiotic, Mr. Williams said.

“They each led to each other,” Mr. Williams said. “I would not have won Tapestry if not for BNL.”

It was his work as a teacher fellow and education consultant at BNL that helped secure the grant. The money paid for two spectrometers that are used to analyze water samples. It also covered the purchase of specialized gel electrophoresis units used to analyze single gene changes in DNA; water probes to measure such things as dissolved oxygen, alkalinity, temperature and salinity; hip waders to keep the students dry as they’re collecting samples in waist-high water; and chemicals and enzymes used in experiments.

The school’s Science Club will also be participating in the lab’s National Synchrotron Light Source project sometime in April.

“My students refer to it as ‘the billion dollar microscope,’” Mr. Williams said, explaining that the project will involve being able to study dragonfly wings to determine how the insects are being affected by water quality. Club members have been wading in ponds around the Island to gather water samples they have been analyzing.

“We might find differences in wing molecular structure based on water quality,” Mr. Williams said. “We also might find differences within dragon fly families. No one, to my knowledge, has ever examined this before.”

When the group goes to BNL, Mr. Williams hopes to use a satellite hookup to stream the event live for those students who have participated in the project but are too young to make the trip.

Donning hip waders last week, several Science Club students collected samples at the town dock at Coecles Harbor and at Fresh Pond.

“It’s really nice to experience all this,” senior Jay Card said. He has taken every course Mr. Williams has taught at Shelter Island.

Junior Corrine Mahoney said she enjoys studying the place she calls home: “I really care about where I live and I want to know more about our surroundings.”

Future projects for Science Club members will focus on foxes and flying squirrels, Mr. Williams said.

jlane@timesreview.com