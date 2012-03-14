Police: Dents, debris and disputes

One motorist was ticketed on New York Avenue for speeding — 42-mph in a 25-mph zone.

ACCIDENTS

James F. Gibbs of Shelter Island told police on March 6 that the damage to his vehicle in a deer accident on Manhanset Road reported in November of last year exceeded the amount estimated at that time. The deer had run into the passenger side of the truck and then slid underneath. At a later date an auto repair technician estimated that damage to the undercarriage was more extensive.

On March 12, Derrick Smith of Shelter Island was being directed off a North Ferry boat when he sideswiped a parked vehicle driven by Charles C. Hine of Shelter Island. According to the police report, the driver had an obstructed view caused by the height difference between the two vehicles and was watching the ferry personnel as well as his surroundings. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000; the right side of the bed of Mr. Smith’s pickup truck scraped and dented the left front fender and bumper of Mr. Hine’s vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

Police opened an investigation into a case of reported drug activity on Shelter Island.

A case of larceny was reported on March 7.

A caller told police on March 7 that ATV quads were being operated by a group of youths at a Center location. At the caller’s request, they turned off the ATVs without incident. Police subsequently contacted the owner of the property, who said in the future the ATVs would not be operated unless he was present. He was also trying to find another location so that the noise would not bother the neighbors.

Police received a report on March 7 that burning debris in Menantic had been left unattended. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded and extinguished the burn. The SIFD also verified that the property owner had a burn permit. The next day, police received a call that the debris might still be smoking. A water spray had been left on the burn in the meantime and was turned off by police.

On March 8, a caller reported an audible alarm on a Center property. Police found a pool safety sensor had fallen off a post. The homeowner was notified.

Police investigated a possible burglary on March 8.

A caller reported graffiti in the Center on March 9; damage was estimated at under $250.

In response to a call on March 9, police checked on the identity of unknown persons taking photographs of a property in the Heights. They were FEMA employees following up on an earlier claim.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center on March 9.

On March 10, police on patrol noticed a vehicle parked on the shoulder of a Center road with the interior light on. The area was canvassed but no one was located.

A caller reported an open door at a location in the Center on March 10; police found no sign of any criminal activity.

On March 10, a caller told police about a possibly intoxicated driver in the South Ferry area. A short time later police located the vehicle, parked and unoccupied.

On March 11, police responded to a call from a Silver Beach resident that a neighbor’s dock and sailboat were adrift. Police found that the chain securing the dock to the dolphin/piling had broken; they temporarily secured the dock and notified the owner.

An open window was reported at a Silver Beach residence on March 11. No one was home and the doors were all locked so police were unable to close the window.

Police responded to a report of a person creating a disturbance at South Ferry on March 11.

A caller told police on March 12 that a pit bull was running in and out of a Center yard. Police spoke to the owner who at the time was getting the dog back inside the residence. The dog warden was notified.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in Long View on March 12.

A burglary alarm was set off in West Neck on March 9; high winds may have blown open a second story window.

A medical alert was activated at a Heights residence on March 12; it appeared to have been set off accidentally.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 8 and 9. An EMS team also responded to a case on March 9 but medical attention was refused.