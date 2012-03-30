Police Blotter: Seven tickets, two more petit larcenies

Seven tickets were issued during the week — one to a motorist on New York Avenue for driving with a suspended/revoked license; one for speeding on New York Aveneue, 40 mph in a 25-mph zone; two for unlicensed operation on Route 114; and two for failure to stop at stop signs on Route 114 and Smith Street/Midway Road. One ticket was also issued for repeatedly having a dog at large on a school playground.

ACCIDENTS

Eric L. Springer of Shelter Island was driving southeast on Manhanset Road on March 20 when a deer ran into the driver’s-side front end of the vehicle. No damage was reported.

On March 23, Paul A. Speeches of Shelter Island reported that the previous day, while disembarking from a North Ferry boat, his vehicle made contact with the vehicle in front of him, driven by Delores J. Fenn of Greenport. His license plate fell off and there were scratches on the bumper. Ms. Fenn reported minor damage to the rear trunk of her vehicle. Damages were estimated at under $1,000.

On March 26, a motorist backing out of a driveway on Jaspa Road hit and killed a small dog. The owner was at the scene.

OTHER REPORTS

Two more petit larcenies were reported this week — property was removed from a parked vehicle and from a truck bed by person(s) unknown in West Neck and Silver Beach on March 22 and March 23 respectively.

As a result, police have posted the following notice on the department’s website: “Several thefts from vehicles have been reported to the police department over the past week. Please make sure that you secure unattended vehicles and report any suspicious activity in your neighborhood immediately to the police department.”

On March 20, a resident reported, that at about 10:45 p.m. vehicles were still parked on a Ram Island roadway, with engines running and yellow lights flashing. Workers left the job site a short time later.

A caller told police on March 20 that a dog in Shorewood appeared to be lost. Police located the dog, who was deaf and blind, and returned it to the owner.

A caller complained about dogs barking in the Center on March 21. The area was canvassed with negative results.

Police responded to a caller concerned about the whereabouts of a family member on March 21.

On March 21 and March 24, police documented two incidents, civil in nature, for the courts.

On March 22, a Center resident reported for informational purposes that a person had been knocking on the caller’s door around midnight, looking for someone.

Police responded to a case of harassment on March 22.

A person reported a possible prowler on a property in Silver Beach on March 22 and also described an earlier incident, which was not reported at the time Police checked the area. No sign of any criminal activity was found.

A yellow Lab puppy was reported at large in the Center on March 23 and returned to its owner at police headquarters.

Police checked on an open door reported at a Long View residence on March 26. There was no sign of criminal activity; the door had apparently not been closed properly.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service (EMS) teams transported three individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 20, 21 and 23.