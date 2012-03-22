Police Blotter: Larcenies, Lab and goat at large

ACCIDENTS

Acaller reported a dead deer on a roadway in West Neck March 16. Police determined the deer’s injuries were consistent with a motor vehicle accident.

On March 19, Mark W. Ketcham of Shelter Island reported he was driving northbound on Winthrop Road and when he looked down, trying to pick up an object that had fallen from the armrest, he swerved off the roadway, hitting a tree and a fence. There were no injuries; damage to property and the front end of the vehicle was estimated to be over $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Police responded to a Cartwright complaint about a verbal disagreement on March 13.

A possible scam was reported to police on March 14.

Also on the 14th, police opened a confidential investigation.

On March 15, a caller reported a dog tied to a bench in the Heights. The dog was put in the pound and later returned to its owner.

A case of grand larceny was reported in West Neck on March 16. Items worth approximately $250 were removed by person(s) unknown from a vehicle parked in the driveway. The vehicle was searched; no evidence was recovered.

Police responded to a report of harassment in the South Ferry area on March 16.

Reponding to a call, police contacted the owner of a disabled vehicle on Ram Island on March 17 and the vehicle was moved out of the roadway.

A caller in the Heights reported a petit larceny on March 17. Unknown person(s) had removed several items from a vehicle. A portion of what was taken was recovered along a roadway.

On the same day, a caller reported an open door on a vehicle in the Heights. No items were missing and there was no damage to the vehicle.

An open garage door was reported in Hay Beach on March 17. Police checked the premises; they appeared to be secure.

A goat was reported at large on a Center roadway on March 18. When police arrived, there were no goats loose.

On March 18, a caller was concerned about a possible burglary at a West Neck residence. Police checked the premises; the person seen on site was the caretaker.

A caller reported a black Lab at large in Hay Beach on March 18. Police checked the area but the dog had gone.

A Center caller told police on March 19 that someone was attempting to open the front door of the house. Police responded and searched the area with negative results.

On March 19, police documented an incident, civil in nature, for the courts.

An extra patrol was ordered, following a complaint on March 19 about a vehicle parked every night with its lights shining on a Center residence.

A burglary alarm was activated in Westmoreland on March 16. It was set off by an incorrect password.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 13, 14, 18 and 19.