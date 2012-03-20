Peconic Landing, Eastern LI Hospital to co-sponsor Greenport Tall Ships event

Peconic Landing and Eastern Long Island Hospital have offered to co-sponsor this summer’s Tall Ships of America event, according to a press release issued by Greenport Village officials Monday.

Both Peconic Landing, a retirement community, and ELIH are located in Greenport. The undisclosed sponsorship amount is expected to fund one of the six Tall Ships that will be featured this Memorial Day weekend. Appearance fees for the ships range from $14,000 to $40,000.

In addition to co-sponsoring a ship, Peconic Landing will host the event’s Captain’s Dinner at Brecknock Hall on May 26.

Mayor David Nyce said the village is “very appreciative” of Peconic Landing and ELIH’s support.

“They are both highly regarded leaders who understand the value of giving back to the community,” Mr. Nyce said.

Peconic Landing president Robert Syron said he’s honored to take part in the event and is looking forward to the arrival of the Tall Ships into Greenport Harbor.

“Our members and employees have established a culture founded on being good neighbors and we welcome the opportunity to share in this wonderful community event,” Mr. Syron said.

ELIH president Paul Connor said he believes bringing the ships to Greenport Harbor will help others recognize the area’s “rich shipping-village history.”

“ELIH is proud to help underwrite the Tall Ship Race Series and welcomes the chance to build on tradition by joining in a spirited community event filled with esteem, reverence and education,” Mr. Connor said. “History should be shared by all.”

The sail will start in May in Savannah, Ga., before stopping at Greenport Harbor. The tour will then continue to Newport, R.I., and finish in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The vessels will race each other between ports.

When Tall Ships of America last visited Greenport in 2004, the village did not charge an entry fee. It was awarded a now defunct state grant to offset the cost of ship appearance fees. Village officials have said charging an entry fee this time around will help offset the cost of $130,000 in ship appearance fees.

The village is offering a pre-sale price to tour six ships: $7 for adults and $5 for seniors, with no charge for children under 12. The village has yet to determine how long the advance sales will continue and what the ticket price might be after that.

Ticket holders will be able to tour the Bounty, the largest of the ships, built for the movie of the same name; the Picton-Castle, based in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia; the Lynx, a replica of an 1812 warship; the Unicorn from New Jersey, which has an all-female crew; the Pride of Baltimore II; and Summerwind, a schooner from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point.

To purchase tickets, visit villageofgreenport.org. To become a sponsor, call (516) 932-4356.

jennifer@timesreview.com