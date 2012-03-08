Osprey's Nest | Week of March 8, 2012

Happy birthday to…

Mark Ketcham, Anne DeStefano, Dan Edwards, Arthur Luecker and Jessica Gonzalas on March 9; Scott Miller, Joshua Rowsom, Matt Bonora and Roger Bales on March 10; Alicia Steinmuller on March 11; Giovanna Ketcham, Charles Hayward, Joanne Sherman, Betty Crowson, Amy Gleason, Nancy Bertini-Melkonian, Delores Toth, Marie Dickerson and Mia Nishiyama on March 12; Ricky Lenox, Marion Conway, Betsy Johnson Martin, Erik Thilberg and Curt Cheyne on March 13; Jimmy Avona and Maria Jose Duffy on March 14; and Mike Laspia, Stacey Asip, Victoria Moon Shields, Emily Panarella and Alexandra Binder on March 15;

Happy aniversary to…

Penny and John Kerr on March 11; and Michael and Dede Gray on March 14.

Little League All Stars update…

Jeff Simes didn’t get his Reporter and see Flashback until after we went to press a couple of weeks ago but he knew the three Little League All Stars, his son Craig being one of them. Craig is now 35, living in Lithia, Florida with his wife and three kids — Luke, Megan and Wyatt. He works for a truck leasing business, his dad said.