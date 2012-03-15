Osprey's Nest: Week of March 15, 2012

Happy birthday to…

Christopher Ames, Patricia Repka, Bernice Melcer, Glenn Kushner and Bonnie May Young on March 16; Donna Chicka, Gregg Petry and Shane Corbett on March 17; Brian Gershon, Art Bloom, Delaney Campbell, Laurie Williams and Claudia Gray on March 18; Laura Wright Ford and Leonardo Lamar Dougherty on March 19; Gary Reeves, Amy Zavatto, Nanette Bloom, Nolan James McLaughlin, Angelo Piccozzi and Riley Willumsen on March 20; Janet Zavatto, Jennifer Madden, Margaret Walsh, Kyle, Joshua Escobar and Camryn Page on March 21; and Barbara Lenox and Marion Juzapavicus on March 22.

Happy anniversary to…

Vincent and Lauretta King on March 20 and Robin and David Ryan on March 21.

Are you in the book?

The deadline is fast approaching for additions, deletions and changes to the Shelter Island Reporter’s 2012-2013 telephone book — mid-April will be here before you know it. Please have a look at your listing and let Archer know if you want anything added or taken out. Call her at 749-1000, extension 26, or email her at a.brown@sireporter.com. And if you want to add a listing — never a charge — let her know that too.

Support Team Go Sail

A fundraising party will be held on Saturday, March 17 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Hanff’s Boatyard on Sterling Street in Greenport to support Shelter Island sailor Amanda Clark and her teammate Sarah Lihan in their competition for a 2012 Olympic medal in Weymouth, England this August. The women — Team Go Sail — are currently ranked sixth in the world by the International Sailing Federation. Local beer and wine will be served and food prepared by Chef Dan Mannix. Three sailing charters will be auctioned off and both Amanda and Sarah will be on hand to answer questions and display their international 470 racing boat.

Tax deductible contributions of $100 may be made at the door, all credit cards accepted. Those unable to attend but who would like to contribute may call Amanda’s husband, Greg Nissen, at 749-5444.